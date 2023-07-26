This Story About Blake Lively's Met Gala Dress Proves Just How Much Of A Virgo She Is
There are endless reasons to stan Blake Lively. In addition to the fact she's an acclaimed actress, entrepreneur, and is married to THE Ryan Reynolds, she balances family and work seamlessly and just had her fourth baby earlier this year.
Blake (who has a August birthday) loves pointing out all the ways she is a Virgo through and through, which is why it comes as no surprise that she went above and beyond to fix a display of her 2022 Met Gala dress. And by "above and beyond," I mean above and beyond.
Blake's dress from the 2022 Met Gala is currently on display at Kensington Place in London, among 200 other pieces. (According to the official site, the exhibition "draws fascinating parallels between the world of today’s red carpet and the Georgian Royal Court in the 18th century.")
Each year the Met Gala has a larger-than-life theme to point attendees in the right direction when it comes to their style. Last year's dress code was "Gilded Glamour," and Blake Lively did not disappoint.
As one of the hosts, she dazzled in an Atelier Versace dress that paid homage to the glitz and glamour of New York City. What began as a shimmering rose gold design revealed a majestic blue train, featuring a constellation design like at Grand Central Station. The transformation was inspired by the way the Statue of Liberty has oxidized!
Not only did she decide to fix the dress display (with the help of jewelry designer Lorraine Schwartz) but she jumped the exhibit ropes to do so. And now that it's fixed, everyone can see the dress in all its glory!
Blake poked fun at herself via Instagram story. "When you're the clown who hops over the rope at the museum to fix the exhibit," she wrote. "Happy almost Virgo season folx."
If I wore something as beautiful as her 2022 Met Gala dress, I'd probably do the same thing — except I'd probably get in trouble. But between you and me, this outfit is worth it (*shoulder shrug*).
What do you think about Blake Lively's Met Gala dress? Would you hop the exhibit ropes at Kensington Place or is it the staff's responsibility? Share your thoughts in the comments!
