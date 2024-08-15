Ryan Reynolds Gave Blake Lively This Sweet Gift Every Single Week At The Start Of Their Relationship
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
An old expression says “the way to a man's heart is through his stomach," but it didn't take Ryan Reynolds very long to figure out the way to Blake Lively's heart is through flowers! During an interview for It Ends With Us, Lively explained that when they first started dating, her now-husband would send her a new bouquet every single week. But it turns out, the flowers weren't the sweetest part.
"When my husband and I first got together, he would send me a bouquet of flowers every week, but he would always send a card and it would just be a sentence of something that had happened that week," the actress, who plays a florist in the Colleen Hoover adaptation, tells People. "Something funny or emotional that one of us said."
"It was just a little quote of the week," she continues. "It was such a beautiful, romantic thing."
Calling out small, intimate moments is simply the height of romance to me, and I absolutely love that Ryan Reynolds included a moment they shared in the card!
According to Forbes, "micro-moments," or short but meaningful interactions between people, can have insanely positive impact on your relationships. As much as a rom-com grand gesture sounds fun, forming deep roots is all about doing regular life together. And even though they're A-listers, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively take part in a lot of the parenting practices your friends and families do — from unexpected family portraits to co-sleeping.
"Our kids can’t even go to sleep unless they’re in our bed,” Reynolds told Amanda Hirsch during an episode of the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast on July 30. “As much as I’d say I’d love to spread out and fall asleep normally, I withhold that.”
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds currently have four children (James, 9, Inez, 7, Betty, 4, and Olin, 1), although Lively joked in a July Instagram story that Reynolds was "trying to her [her] pregnant again." While you can hear James' voice at the beginning of Taylor Swift's "Gorgeous," Inez and Olin made their onscreen debut in Reynolds' Deadpool & Wolverine as the fully-masked Kidpool and Babypool. Blake Lively also makes an appearance as Lady Deadpool!
But Ryan Reynolds also lent his talent to It Ends With Us, which Blake Lively revealed he wrote a scene for. (Although this has since added to the It Ends With Us cast drama because Reynolds could have penned the scene during the 2023 writers' strike).
"The iconic rooftop scene, my husband actually wrote it," she told E! News."He works on everything I do, I work on everything he does. So his wins, his celebrations are mine and mine are his." She also revealed to Peoplethat she wears some of his shirts and socks in the film, too.
You can see It Ends With Us (and Deadpool & Wolverine) in theaters now.
