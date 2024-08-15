Brit + Co Logo
brit logo
Search
AI  powered

This Week’s Stories

phoebe dynevor shark thriller beneath the storm
Movies

Phoebe Dynevor Is Trading 'Bridgerton' Corsets For Bathing Suits In Her New Shark Thriller

zoë kravitz and channing tatum
Celebrity News

Zoë Kravitz Finally Spoke On Those Channing Tatum 2025 Wedding Rumors

it ends with us cast drama justin baldoni blake lively
Celebrity News

'It Ends With Us' Tension "Was So Obvious," According To On-Set Source

fall nail ideas
Nails

12 Chic And Spooky Fall Nail Ideas To Save To Your Pinterest Board Right Now

Best Fall Snacks Of 2024
Food Adulting

The 15 Best Fall Snacks Of 2024, From Pumpkin Spice To Apple Crisp

24 contestants of the golden bachelorette
TV

Meet The 24 Sexy Contestants Of "The Golden Bachelorette"

jennifer lawrence dating history
Celebrity News

Who Is Jennifer Lawrence's Husband? A Peek Into Her Relationships Past And Present

Trending Stories

books
Entertainment

Gillian Flynn’s 4 Best Mystery & Thriller Books, From ‘Gone Girl’ To ‘Sharp Objects’

movies
Movies

Phoebe Dynevor Is Trading 'Bridgerton' Corsets For Bathing Suits In Her New Shark Thriller

celebrity couples
Celebrity News

Zoë Kravitz Finally Spoke On Those Channing Tatum 2025 Wedding Rumors

celebrity
Celebrity News

'It Ends With Us' Tension "Was So Obvious," According To On-Set Source