John Legend And Chrissy Teigen's Relationship Looks Like One Never-Ending Date Night
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.
Once I saw John Legend and Chrissy Teigen enjoying themselves during Justin Timberlake’s surprise NSYNC reunion, I knew it was time to revisit their relationship timeline. I love when the beginning of relationships have a romantasy aspect to them, but I thoroughly enjoy knowing this couple got their start in the most untraditional way.
While some people may fall head over heels in love when they first meet, others are perfectly fine with taking the "no strings attached" approach. Such is the case with John Legend and Chrissy Teigen. However, it’s hard to deny a deep connection no matter how casual both parties agree to keep their relationship.
Where did John Legend and Chrissy Teigen meet?
Image via Cory Schwartz/Getty Images
September 2006
It’s been said that work romances are taboo, but that didn’t seem to apply to John Legend and Chrissy Teigen. She admitted to Cosmopolitan in 2014 that the two of them had a fun night together after meeting on the set of John’s video for “Stereo” in 2006. But, she also never pressed the issue of being in a serious relationship with him. “The worst thing you can do is try to lock someone down like that early on, then have them think, 'There’s so much more out there.' I played it cool for a long time. Never once did I ask, ‘What are we,’” she says.
When did they first step out on the red carpet together?
Image via Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
February 2008
Even though the couple had a more casual beginning, they made their official red carpet debut at the 2008 Grammys, as evidenced by a throwback picture Chrissy shared on Instagram.
When did John Legend and Chrissy Teigen get engaged?
Image via Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images
December 2011
Although they never shared the exact moment they started their committed relationship, John Legend and Chrissy seemingly dated for three years before getting engaged in 2011. When the couple appeared on an episode of Oprah's Next Chapterin 2014, John recalled a proposal mishap that he was luckily able to avoid on their way to the Maldives.
"I was trying to hide the ring in my bag...It was in my carry-on bag going through the airport security and security wanted to look in my bag," he says. Thankfully security didn't look in the box John had hidden the ring in, allowing him to successfully propose in the Maldives instead of the airport. Phew!
When did Chrissy Teigen and John Legend get married?
Image via Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Time, Inc
September 2013
Two years later, the happy couple got married in two ceremonies! E! News shared that prior to their breathtaking wedding in Lake Como, Italy, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen got married at a courthouse. Chrissy says, "We are dumb and didn't realize that our Italian wedding would not be recognized unless we had a real ceremony in New York City. So Irina Shayk was our witness—the most beautiful woman on earth!"
How many kids do Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have?
Image via Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Netflix
The couple have four children together — Luna Simone (7), Miles Theodore (5), Esti Maxine (1), and Wren Alexander (9 months).
October 2015
Chrissy Teigen shared that she and John Legend were expecting their fist baby in a sweet Instagram post. She partially wrote, "As many of you know, we've been trying to have a baby for a while now. It hasn't been easy, but we kept trying...We're so excited that it's finally happening."
April 2016
Six months later, Chrissy shared another Instagram post to let the world know baby Luna Simone Stephens had been born.
November 2017
At the end of 2017, John and Chrissy shared they were expecting their second baby on Instagram — Miles Theodore.
May 2018
Miles Theodore made his Instagram debut on May 20, 2018 with this sweet caption, "Hello, world! This is Miles Theodore Stephens - We are drowning in his little peeps and nuzzles."
August 2022
After experiencing a miscarriage, and then undergoing IVF, John and Chrissy were able to conceive Esti Maxine. Chrissy shared a baby bump pic on Instagram and wrote, "the last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again. 1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way."
2023
Not only did the couple welcome baby Esti Maxine last January, they shared an Instagram announcement about youngest son Wren who was born via Surrogate months later in June.
How did they navigate their fertility journey?
Image via Chrissy Teigen/Instagram
September 2020
Unfortunately, John and Chrissy experienced a tragic loss before conceiving Esti Maxine. Chrissy poured her heart out in an emotional Instagram post that and detailed how much their son meant to them. "To our Jack - I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you," she writes in a portion of the caption.
February 2023
During an appearance on the Jennifer Hudson Show, John shared how difficult he and Chrissy's IVF journey was. He says, "I think we've been open about it because we've had challenges. We've, uh, had to use IVF to conceive our children, we've had a pregnancy loss, and I think a lot of families go through that."
What have John Legend and Chrissy Teigen said about their family?
Image via Steven Simione/Getty Images
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have been vocal about their family's dynamics over the years, especially when it comes to parenting. Chrissy tells People, "For me, the hardest part is making sure the older ones feel loved and taken care of and just as special as the babies, even though you might have your hands on the babies a lot more."
John Legend agreed that everyone's had to adjust to having a growing family. He tells Entertainment Tonight, "Well, you know, it was two to three and then quickly three to four. And I think the biggest adjustment was, you know, the older kids getting used to having babies around."
Still, he's enjoying having a full house. "It's just more love and more joy in the house, honestly," he says.
What has the couple said about their relationship?
Image via Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Wouldn’t it be fun if couples never experienced hiccups? That question depends on who you ask, but John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are familiar with not having a perfect relationship. On an episode of Jay Shetty’s On Purposepodcast in 2022, John shared that his approach to their relationship early on wasn’t always the best. “I wasn’t a great partner at the beginning of our relationship," he says. "I was in my mid-20s, still not ready to fully be the committed partner that I am now.”
How do Chrissy Teigen and John Legend support each other?
Image via Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have been vocal about their support for each other throughout the years, and have the kind of playful banter that would make someone on TikTok say, “If my S.O. doesn’t do [blank], I don’t want them."
Chrissy even made a hilarious comment about John being named People's Sexiest Man Alive in 2019. She tweeted, "my secret is out. I have fulfilled my dream of having boned @people's sexiest man alive!! an honor!!!!!"
And when Chrissy came under fire for a public spat with designer Michael Costello that she apologized for, John quickly stepped in to defend his wife. He tweeted, "Chrissy apologized for her public tweets, but after her apology, Mr Costello fabricated a DM exchange between them. This exchange was made up, completely fake, never happened."
Did they renew their vows?
Image via Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Yes! After being married for a decade, People confirmed that John Legend and Chrissy Teigen renewed their vows in September of 2023. A source told the outlet, "...It was breathtaking to see them still so happy together."
With everything the couple have experienced, it's refreshing to know they're still in love and decided to celebrate by recommitting themselves to each other. *Cue the happy sighs.*
What do you think about John Legend and Chrissy Teigen’s relationship? Check out the cutest moments from Ryan Gosling & Eva Mendes too!
Header image via Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
