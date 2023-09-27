The Annual Friends & Family Bloomingdales Sale Is Officially On — Here Are The Best Deals
If there's one thing we can't get enough of, it's a good sale — and the Bloomingdale's Friends and Family Event is no exception to that. For the next few days, the luxury retailer is offering 25% off select items and 20% off designer fine jewelry, cookware, and gadgets (look out for items labeled as such). A friendly warning for all my fashion girlies out there: splurging may occur, but in this case, it's allowed. While you have until Monday, October 2nd to take advantage of these sweet sales, I recommend that you stock up on pieces that are guaranteed to be your go-to choices this fall and winter.
Pants
MOTHER The Weekender Mid Rise Flared Jeans
Flare jeans are the perfect style to show off your new boots. While we love the 70’s, we also appreciate the small flare on this pair by MOTHER.
AGOLDE Riley High Rise Slim Jeans in Cove
Low-rise jeans might be having a little moment, but high-rise is forever! And plus, we love this vintage wash.
rag & bone Dre Low Rise Ankle Slim Boyfriend Jeans
Skinny jeans are still alive and well! Keep in mind that these are made to fit loose, so for that signature, slim fit be sure to size down.
PAIGE Cindy High Rise Ankle Straight Jeans
Whether you’re opting for an oversized college sweater or a glitzy blouse, these jeans will be every top's favorite match.
Madewell Slouchy High Rise Boyfriend Jeans
A solid pair of slouchy jeans are perfect for fall strolls through the park! We especially love Madewell denim, so this is totally a win in our book!
Skirts
PAIGE Meadow Raw Hem Denim Midi Skirt
Denim midi skirts were all the rage this past Summer and we have no doubts that the hype will continue through the Fall and Winter months.
Tops
AQUA Cashmere Crewneck Cashmere Cardigan
They had us a 100% Cashmere. Can you say cozy?
C by Bloomingdale's Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater
No matter what your style is, a warm and reliable turtle neck sweater is always going to take you far.
AQUA Cashmere Embroidered Pointelle Cashmere Cardigan
Giving ultra femme, this cozy open-knit cardigan is perfect for the girly girl in your life.
Velvet by Graham & Spencer Lucie Striped Sweater
Warm, not too heavy, and proportionally oversized, this striped knit sweater is the ideal layering piece.
Outerwear
ALLSAINTS Dalby Leather Biker Jacket
Leather Jackets will forever be a fall capsule wardrobe staple over here. We’re big fans of this one from AllSaits, especially if you’re looking to channel little J.
AQUA Faux Leather Puffer Jacket
Puffer jacket season is upon us! Get ahead of the game with this hot chocolate hue.
Bagatelle Quilted Faux Leather Moto Jacket
Looking for a moto jacket that's just as cute as Allsaints that costs way less? Look no further!
Dresses & Jumpsuits
Theory Jasneah Admiral Crepe Mini Dress
On the hunt for an LBD that’ll take you from day to night? Well, the hunts over! We see these pairing well with a cutesy mary-jane or high fashion knee boots.
AQUA Ruched Velvet Mini Dress
Your next holiday dress is here, and it's simple, sexy, and so perfect for any events you've got on the calendar this year!
ALLSAINTS Hera 2-in-1 Midi Slip Dress
We are firm believers that animal prints are neutrals. And a 2-in-1 set with pieces that stand tall on their own is always a plus!
Good American Fit For Success Jumpsuit
When you find a denim jumpsuit that fits well in all the right places, hold on tight and don’t let go.
Shoes
Stuart Weitzman Soho 5050 Lug Sole Booties
If you’ve been feigning for a chunky ankle bootie to wear with jeans and dresses alike, then look no further. Reviewers recommend sizing down for a true-to-size fit.
Gentle Souls by Kenneth Cole Atlas Slip On Embellished Flats
Flats are having a having a moment this year and we’re here for it!
Zadig & Voltaire Pointed Toe Star Studded Ankle Boots
Embellishing stories? So out. Embellishing booties? SO in.
Stuart Weitzman Women's PearlDrop Slip On Platform Loafer Flats
Fall is unofficially loafer season, and this pair from Stuart Weitzman level up this autumnal style. With the platform soles and the slight strings of jewels, you can dress these up or down.
Sam Edelman Women's Lennon Slip On Embellished Loafer Flats
Looking to give your tired heels a break? These slide on loafers will do the trick!
