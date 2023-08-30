Madewell’s New Collection Has Every Style You Need For All Your Fall Outfits
Owning basic garments that can live past a single season is invaluable. This idea of wardrobe longevity is exactly what inspired Madewell’s fall collection for 2023 – and it’s filled with pieces that simultaneously fit the mold and break from it, too. Deemed as “timeless styles” with “elevated and unexpected touches,” the shirts, jackets, vests, and jeans (and more!) included in the seasonal edit exist to fill the gaps in your closet (you know you have them) and top off each and every cozy fall outfit with poise.
The Madewell fall 2023 collection unapologetically embraces this year’s go-to fall fashion trends: preppy pieces, grays, and denim. However you choose to tailor the collection to your personal style, everything is easy to wear *and* easy to accessorize. See the best finds below to start building your dream fall wardrobe.
The Signature Poplin Crop Shirt in Plaid ($88)
An homage to fall plaids, this lightly-constructed button-down boasts a cropped hem and a flattering back seam. Easily worn with jeans or layered over a t-shirt, this piece surely is one to keep in your wardrobe rotation.
Leather Vest ($248)
Opt to add some structure to your 'fits wearing this total power-move of a vest.
Layton Midi Slip Dress ($135)
This midi dress draws attention to you in *all* the right ways. With a closer-fitting neckline and strappy details in the back, you can feel confident showing a little skin when the time's right this fall.
Shrunken Crop Sweater Vest ($68)
Recalling the enthusiasm of preppy style, this comfortable sweater vest comes in a handful of fall-friendly colors to suit your seasonal outfit plans. We'd go for green to stand out a bit.
The Carlton Coat in Houndstooth ($318)
This heavyweight coat is giving 'escaping to a serene, mist-covered seaside' to the max. Ideally worn over even more fall staples (flannels, knit sweaters – you know the vibes), it works hard to keep you warm when temperatures are cooling down.
V-Neck Relaxed Cardigan ($98)
For WFH days where you simply can't bring yourself to put on anything other than something soft, this cardigan completes your meeting-ready look in an elevated-casual fashion.
The Bedford Oversized Belted Blazer in Stripe ($228)
Madewell's fall 2023 collection seems to have a very special focus on outwear, and it's only making our cravings for fall stronger. This striped blazer not only provides warmth, but a chic shape, too.
Heavyweight Denim Oversized Button-Up Shirt in Derussey Wash ($90)
Denim on denim on denim, baby! This oversized shirt shows up in a lived-in fashion, making your falltime 'fits all the more cozy. Take it into winter and spring to stylishly layer up!
Graphic Oversized Tee ($40)
TBH, oversized graphic tees are 90% of our closet – no shame. This one flaunts a monochromatic palette, which is perfect for pairing with more color-drenched statement pieces.
Signature Poplin Oversized Shirt ($85)
Worn either under a sweater vest or atop a basic tank top, this buttoned shirt will quickly become the only garment you reach for on fall mornings.
Quilted Oversized Puffer Vest ($158)
This puffer-style vest truly works wonders for staying cozy on chilly game days or venturing out on that pumpkin patch visit you've been planning.
Tipped V-Neck Oversized Sweater ($110)
The contrast between this sweater's neckline and the rest of the fabric sets it apart from other basics, though it's still an effortless wear. Don't shy away from a bit of color, babe!
Katrina Crop Vest Top in Softdrape ($78)
Bring some workwear into your everyday with this sleek vest pick. Don't worry – it's not a drag to wear, crafted with an ultra-soft material.
The Signature Oxford Crop Shirt ($82)
Formal 'fits don't have to be drab. This boxy shirt boasts a cropped shape to keep your look on-trend.
The Signature Trench Coat ($218)
Sporting a trench undeniably gives you an air of mystery, perfect for popping in and out of local coffee shops and stores this fall.
Rugby Stripe Polo Sweater ($118)
Channel your inner sports fanatic with this rugby-inspired sweater. The bold stripes are eye-catching, but not quite enough to become a distraction from the rest of your get-up.
Distressed Leather Oversized Motorcycle Jacket ($568)
Striving for an edgier impression? This leather jacket has *all* the necessary details for getting your look to that very slayful point.
The Toggle Flap Crossbody Bag in Specchio Leather ($148)
Time to accessorize! This metallic purse does an amazing job at incorporating some lighthearted playfulness into your fall wardrobe.
The Anelise Ballet Flat ($98)
We don't see balletcore dying down anytime soon, so snag yourself some ballet flats to feminize your fall looks.
The Darcy Ankle Boot ($198)
Seeking to step out with some extra *oomph* this season? These ankle boots help you serve up a powerful strut.
