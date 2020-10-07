Maggie Fogg is a style-savvy Canadian contributor to Brit & Co. After studying fashion, Maggie worked in the lifestyle industry for several years, but left her role as a Toronto-based marketing director for an indie beauty brand to pursue her passion for travel and style abroad. In the past year, she's visited 22 countries across four continents, as she writes about style and design trends from around the world. Maggie is also an avid runner with a new found love of hiking.