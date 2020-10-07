12 Must-Haves for the Dreamiest Boho Bedroom Decor Ever
Between the bold colors, sumptuous texture, and international flair, it's pretty much guaranteed that we'll break out in heart-eyes anytime we see a home nail this casual-yet-worldly look of boho decor. Feeling lost on how to begin building your own boho-esque abode? Start with your bedroom. You can easily make your slumber space a dreamy sanctuary by adding tasseled pillows, gilded accessories, and nature-y wall art. And thankfully, at least for your travel budget, you can add these colorful gems without leaving the comfort of your own couch.
Shelly Round Velvet Pillow
You can never have enough velvety pillows and with these rich jewel-tone colors we'll take one of each, please! ($39)
West Elm Peruvian Wall Mirrors
Hand-carved mirrors by Peruvian artists will dress up your bedroom walls and reflect your sophisticated global flair. ($40 and up)
Jewel Round Side Table
A little rattan goes a long way in a Boho space -- this side table is the perfect perch for books and plants. ($90) Go all out on the rattan with the Lily Rattan Arm Chair too! ($180)
Mazakeen Rug Print Duvet Set
This Moroccan-rug-inspired print gives your bed a feminine but not-too-precious look. ($69 and up)
Justina Blakeney Cielo Rug
Jungalow founder Justina Blakeney can do no wrong in our boho book. A pretty mix of dreamy and earthy colors make this rug she designed the base for all of your boho decor fantasies. ($99 and up)
Abstract Boho Wall Art
Give your walls that desert boho vibe with these affordable digital prints. ($9 download)
Gold Metal and Wood Geo Celeste Wall Hanging
Boho style *can* include a minimalist approach, as seen in this wood and metal wall hanging - it's like jewelry for your wall! ($40)
Gramercy Panel Headboard
Looking for a statement piece for your bedroom? Pick up this deco-inspired bed frame in antique bronze or gold to upgrade your boho style. ($341)
Moroccan Pom Pom Throw
We never met a pom pom we didn't like. For a modern take on Moroccan go for white with a pop of color. ($89 and up)
Macrame Hanging Planter
Handmade with macrame rope, a hanging planter brings nature into your beautiful space effortlessly. ($72 and up)
Lathgertha Chair Hammock
Say goodbye to traditional overstuffed chairs and relax in style with a handmade hammock hung from the ceiling. The only thing missing now is your favorite book. ($69)
Fela Tasseled Chandelier
Don't forget the fringe! Justina Blakeney does it again with this elegant take on boho - swoon! $248)
