From 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' to 'Harry Potter': Where To Watch The 'Bridgerton' Cast Next
I can barely contain my excitement for Bridgerton season 4 part 2 to air on Netflix (I will admit I've seen the new episodes and they might just be my favorite episodes of the whole series). Yerin Ha as Sophie is such a wonderful addition to the cast, and not just because of her amazing chemistry with Luke Thompson. Every member of this cast lets the series shine, and that's exactly why I decided to round up all the other movies and TV shows you can see the Bridgerton cast in so that you can fill the void before Bridgerton season 4 part 2 airs!
Scroll to find out where you can watch the Bridgerton cast before Bridgerton season 4 part 2 airs on Netflix February 26, 2026.
Paramount+
Yerin Ha — Halo (Stream on Paramount+)
This series brings us into the 26th century, right in the middle of a war between humans and a legion of aliens intent on destroying us. Yerin plays Kwan, a teenager from the Outer Colony planet and an Insurrectionist.
Warner Bros. Pictures
Luke Thompson — Dunkirk (Rent on Amazon Prime)
This war drama takes a new look at the World War II beaches of Dunkirk, where Allied troops were trapped by the Germans and had to figure out how to escape. Not only does this movie star a Bridgerton favorite but it also features Harry Styles!
Other Luke Thompson shows and movies:
- Making Noise Quietly
- Misbehaviour
- Transatlantic
- A Little Life (live recording)
Netflix
Claudia Jessie — Toxic Town (Stream on Netflix)
Claudia Jessie's Netflix show follows three different mothers who were involved in the Corby toxic waste case. After the Corby Council moved soil from the grounds of an old steel plant to a residential area, the families found themselves at risk — and the contractors totally ignored it.
Universal Pictures
Jonathan Bailey — Wicked (Stream on Prime Video)
The first Wicked movie follows Glinda and Elphaba (and their classmates) as they dream of their futures at Shiz University, explore the Emerald City, and learn that the great and powerful Wizard of Oz might not be as benevolent as they thought. Jonathan Bailey plays the handsome Fiyero, who sweeps everyone off their feet.
Amazon MGM Studios
Simone Ashley — Picture This (Stream on Prime Video)
Picture This follows Pia, who owns her own photo studio and dreams of independence. Her family really wants her to get married, and decides to set her up on 5 blind dates. The only issue? She's not quite over her first love...who also happens to be the best man in her sister's wedding.
Netflix
Hannah Dodd — Enola Holmes 2 (Stream on Netflix)
Millie Bobby Brown's Enola is back to help find a missing factory worker named Sarah Chapman (Hannah Dodd). But the farther Enola dives into the mystery, the more danger she finds herself in.
Altitude Film Distribution
Golda Rosheuvel — Lady Macbeth (Stream on Tubi)
Golda Rosheuvel stars in one of Florence Pugh's first big roles in Lady Macbeth. The movie follows Katherine (Pugh) who finds herself trapped in a marriage with an older man and will do anything to keep herself safe.
ITV
Adjoa Andoh — Scott & Bailey (Stream on BritBox)
Scott & Bailey follows the titular detectives who, like the rest of us, are just trying to figure out how to balance their personal lives with their professional lives.
SHOWTIME
Ruth Gemmell — Penny Dreadful (Stream on SHOWTIME)
This horror show reintroduces us to iconic characters we thought we knew (like Frankenstein and Dorian Gray) as the leads find themselves in grave danger.
Tubi
Nicola Coughlan — Big Mood (Stream on Tubi)
Nicola Coughlan totally stuns in Big Mood, which follows her character's journey with bipolar disorder. It's honest and hilarious but it's also totally emotional — and a must-watch. Watch our interview with Nicola Coughlan and Lydia West for more!
Disney
Luke Newton — The Lodge (Stream on Disney+)
The Lodge follows Skye, who finds herself at the North Star Lodge with her dad after her mother passes away (the lodge is pretty important considering it's where her mom grew up). But when she learns her dad is going to sell the lodge, she has to figure out how to save this last connection to her mom.
Warner Bros. Pictures
Katie Leung — Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (Stream on HBO Max)
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (which is my favorite HP movie, FYI), sees Harry, Ron, and Hermione lead the Order of the Phoenix in secret when Dumbledore disappears and the unbearable Professor Umbridge takes his place. Oh...also Voldemort's back.
