We can never have enough Jonathan Bailey.

From 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' to 'Harry Potter': Where To Watch The 'Bridgerton' Cast Next

bridgerton cast movies and tv shows
Netflix/Paramount+
Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​Feb 09, 2026
Chloe Williams​
Entertainment Editor

Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!

I can barely contain my excitement for Bridgerton season 4 part 2 to air on Netflix (I will admit I've seen the new episodes and they might just be my favorite episodes of the whole series). Yerin Ha as Sophie is such a wonderful addition to the cast, and not just because of her amazing chemistry with Luke Thompson. Every member of this cast lets the series shine, and that's exactly why I decided to round up all the other movies and TV shows you can see the Bridgerton cast in so that you can fill the void before Bridgerton season 4 part 2 airs!

Scroll to find out where you can watch the Bridgerton cast before Bridgerton season 4 part 2 airs on Netflix February 26, 2026.

yerin ha in halo

Paramount+

Yerin Ha — Halo (Stream on Paramount+)

This series brings us into the 26th century, right in the middle of a war between humans and a legion of aliens intent on destroying us. Yerin plays Kwan, a teenager from the Outer Colony planet and an Insurrectionist.

Other Yerin Ha shows and movies:

luke thompson in dunkirk

Warner Bros. Pictures

Luke Thompson — Dunkirk (Rent on Amazon Prime)

This war drama takes a new look at the World War II beaches of Dunkirk, where Allied troops were trapped by the Germans and had to figure out how to escape. Not only does this movie star a Bridgerton favorite but it also features Harry Styles!

Other Luke Thompson shows and movies:

claudia jessie in toxic town

Netflix

Claudia Jessie — Toxic Town (Stream on Netflix)

Claudia Jessie's Netflix show follows three different mothers who were involved in the Corby toxic waste case. After the Corby Council moved soil from the grounds of an old steel plant to a residential area, the families found themselves at risk — and the contractors totally ignored it.

Other Claudia Jessie shows and movies:

jonathan bailey as fiyero

Universal Pictures

Jonathan Bailey — Wicked (Stream on Prime Video)

The first Wicked movie follows Glinda and Elphaba (and their classmates) as they dream of their futures at Shiz University, explore the Emerald City, and learn that the great and powerful Wizard of Oz might not be as benevolent as they thought. Jonathan Bailey plays the handsome Fiyero, who sweeps everyone off their feet.

Other Jonathan Bailey shows and movies:

simone ashley rom com movie picture this

Amazon MGM Studios

Simone Ashley — Picture This (Stream on Prime Video)

Picture This follows Pia, who owns her own photo studio and dreams of independence. Her family really wants her to get married, and decides to set her up on 5 blind dates. The only issue? She's not quite over her first love...who also happens to be the best man in her sister's wedding.

Other Simone Ashley shows and movies:

hannah dodd in enola holmes 2

Netflix

Hannah Dodd — Enola Holmes 2 (Stream on Netflix)

Millie Bobby Brown's Enola is back to help find a missing factory worker named Sarah Chapman (Hannah Dodd). But the farther Enola dives into the mystery, the more danger she finds herself in.

Other Hannah Dodd shows and movies:

golda rosheuvel in lady macbeth

Altitude Film Distribution

Golda Rosheuvel — Lady Macbeth (Stream on Tubi)

Golda Rosheuvel stars in one of Florence Pugh's first big roles in Lady Macbeth. The movie follows Katherine (Pugh) who finds herself trapped in a marriage with an older man and will do anything to keep herself safe.

Other Golda Rosheuvel shows and movies:

adjoa andoh in scott & bailey

ITV

Adjoa Andoh — Scott & Bailey (Stream on BritBox)

Scott & Bailey follows the titular detectives who, like the rest of us, are just trying to figure out how to balance their personal lives with their professional lives.

Other Adjoa Andoh shows and movies:

ruth gemmell in penny dreadful

SHOWTIME

Ruth Gemmell — Penny Dreadful (Stream on SHOWTIME)

This horror show reintroduces us to iconic characters we thought we knew (like Frankenstein and Dorian Gray) as the leads find themselves in grave danger.

Other Ruth Gemmell shows and movies:

nicola coughlan as maggie

Tubi

Nicola Coughlan — Big Mood (Stream on Tubi)

Nicola Coughlan totally stuns in Big Mood, which follows her character's journey with bipolar disorder. It's honest and hilarious but it's also totally emotional — and a must-watch. Watch our interview with Nicola Coughlan and Lydia West for more!

Other Nicola Coughlan shows and movies:

the lodge

Disney

Luke Newton — The Lodge (Stream on Disney+)

The Lodge follows Skye, who finds herself at the North Star Lodge with her dad after her mother passes away (the lodge is pretty important considering it's where her mom grew up). But when she learns her dad is going to sell the lodge, she has to figure out how to save this last connection to her mom.

Other Luke Newton shows and movies:

katie leung in harry potter and the order of the phoenis

Warner Bros. Pictures

Katie Leung — Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (Stream on HBO Max)

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (which is my favorite HP movie, FYI), sees Harry, Ron, and Hermione lead the Order of the Phoenix in secret when Dumbledore disappears and the unbearable Professor Umbridge takes his place. Oh...also Voldemort's back.

Other Katie Leung shows and movies:

Are you excited for Bridgerton season 4 part 2? Let us know what you want to see in the new episodes on Facebook!

