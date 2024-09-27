This Unexpected ‘Bridgerton’ Reunion Will Hold You Over Until Season 4
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
I'm always keeping an eye out for any and every kind of update from the Bridgerton cast. From adorable red carpet reunions to the stars who are actually dating IRL, this is one cast that truly loves each other. And that love makes their onscreen interactions even better! While Bridgerton season 3 ended in June, and we probably won't see season 4 until 2026, we did just get a Bridgerton cast reunion that will totally hold us all over until we finally get new episodes.
Nicola Coughlan (who plays Penelope Featherington — er, Bridgerton — on the show) and Hannah Dodd (Francesca Bridgerton) reunited to sit front row at Gucci's Milan Fashion Week show on September 20. "Thank you @sabatods for a beautiful show and a class party after," Nicola said on Instagram, while Hannah added, "@sabatods you are magic. 💛 u @gucci - thank you for a gorgeous trip x."
The two actresses sat beside Daisy Edgar-Jones and Dakota Johnson, and looked stunning in complementary outfits that were totally giving Mary Kate and Ashley.
Hannah rocked a white button down and jeans with pointed-toe heels and a camel-colored bag, while Nicola paired the dreamiest capelet and white button down dress with bejeweled heels. And TBH, this duo has me dreaming about what Bridgerton would look like in 2024!
Netflix
Now that the Ton knows Penelope is Lady Whistledown, she's going to have all kinds of celebrity that would totally score her a front row ticket to fashion week in the present day. And as a former wallflower, I think Penelope sees and understands shy Francesca in a really special way.
Ahead of Bridgerton season 3, Nicola told Brit + Co that she loved seeing Penelope "finding her self-worth — that side of her I really loved getting to play." Hannah also admitted she feels a similar shyness to Francesca amid the buzz of joining the global phenomenon.
"I'm so excited to see what the writers come up with," she saidof Bridgerton's (and Francesca's) future. "I just hope she steps into herself a little bit more and kind of goes after things that make her happy, and knows that she's deserving of that. But I'm new here. So, like anything they give me, I'm gonna be happy with."
I can't wait to see how these characters continue to grow and evolve, and I hope we get another Bridgerton reunion soon!
Tell us your favorite Bridgerton cast moment in the comments and check out our interview with the cast!
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!