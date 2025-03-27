Everyone's Losing It Over These "Wild" 'Bridgerton' Season 4 Theories

Simone Ashley may not have been able to share juicy secrets about BridgertonSeason 4, but that hasn't stopped us from looking at very convincing fan theories about romantic leads Benedict& Sophie. Fans of the series are familiar with the second oldest (and carefree) Bridgerton sibling, but Sophie's past remains a mystery. Who is she and where did she come from? Better yet, we're wondering if Season 4 will give her a Cinderalla trajectory (i.e. "rags to riches").

Given the "wild" fan theories we've seen, anything's possible with show runner Jess Brownell at the helm of the Bridgerton series!

Scroll to see what fans think will be revealed about Sophie's past, her sexuality, and a potential timeline jump!

What are the biggest theories about Sophie's past? Liam Daniel/Netflix A prior BridgertonSeason 4 sneak peek revealed Sophie's a maid, but that's not the only secret she'll potentially hide from Benedict. There's also the matter of her heritage that could be explored! For now, fans have differing theories about who Sophie's related to. We know that her step-mother and step-sisters are Araminta, Rosamund, and Posy, but not much is known about Sophie's birth mother. In alignment with Julia Quinn's An Offer From a Gentleman, one fan theory discusses the idea that the mistreated maid could be "the daughter of Lord Cowper's brother (maybe an older brother who was supposed to inherit the State) and they took Sophie in as a child but Amarinta had her as the service (or maybe he is the father)." This elicited an interesting response that talks about Lord Cowper's alleged relationship to Sophie. "He could have hidden her away at one of their country estates with a governess..."

What might Cressida Cowper know about her? Liam Daniel/Netflix Our theory about Cressida Cowper being Benedict's love interest was wrong (oops!), but that doesn't mean she won't make a surprise appearance! If the above theories are true, this means Cressida may be related to Sophie! She might already be aware of it OR she could discover this hidden truth as she comes into her own. Of this theory, one fan said they believe "Cressida will be related to Sophie somehow and her character redemption arc will involve supporting Sophie like her stepsister Posy did in the novel." The suspense is getting real!

Why do people think her Sophie's sexuality will be revealed? Liam Daniel/Netflix Thanks to this thread, we were reminded that Benedict's "pansexual," leading some fans to believe there's more to Sophie's sexuality than meets the eye. This theory asks, "What if Sophie is a man that masquerades as a woman at the masquerade ball, and the reason Benedict has such a hard time finding Sophie after the ball, is because she’s actually a man?" As far as we know, there's not a lot of evidence to support this idea because Sophie presents as a cisgender woman. However, one person shared a follow-up response to this idea by saying "she will probably dress up as a man at some point to hide her identity." That seems like a much plausible idea given the secrecy that shrouds Sophie.



Could we see a timeline jump in 'Bridgerton' Season 4? Liam Daniel/Netflix Additionally, there's a couple of theories that believe Bridgerton Season 4 will feature a timeline jump. One person says Bridgerton Season 4 will pick up "when Fran, Eloise and John come back from Scotland as we saw in the drone leaks," (via Reddit). Concerning Francesca and John, another theory revolves around their marriage. "Francesca and John must be married for a little while, otherwise Francesca’s grief will seem less justified than if she’d only been married for a season. Also, the friendship portion of Francesca and Michael[a]’s relationship has to happen. That timeline shouldn’t be rushed." Although she's remaining coy about it, Bridgerton's show runner Jess Brownell revealed confirmed this theory is correct. "I can’t say if it’s in season 4 or not, but yes, there will be a time jump," she toldU.S. Weeklylast year. It's not unbelievable because Season 3 ended with three new additions to the Bridgerton-Featherington clans! There's also the possibility that Anthony & Kate's child will be born by the time Benedict & Sophie first see each other.

