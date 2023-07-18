We're Getting A Brand New Britney Spears Song Today
If Britney Spears' "...Baby One More Time" has been on a loop in your brain for 25 years (I was introduced to the song when I saw Robots in theaters in 2005, which was definitely a moment in time, and have not stopped singing it since), then I have good news for you. After announcing that she was publishing memoir The Woman in Me this fall, we're getting a new Britney Spears song!
Will.i.am tweeted a video on July 17 with the caption "UH OH!!! You are now NOW rocking with will.i.am and @britneyspears…" with the hashtag#MINDyourBUSINESS. The video's text and audio also feature the same words (plus the iconic "Britney, bitch").
In addition to the phrase, the post also revealed that "Mind Your Business" would drop today, July 18. Surprise! Will.i.am has called Spears one of his "favorite people on earth" in the past. The duo also worked together on "Scream & Shout" and "It Should Be Easy" (both released in 2013) and 2011's "Big Fat Bass."
Image via Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Both the song and book come after the end of Spears' 13-year conservatorship in 2021. Merriam-Webster defines a conservator as "a person, official, or institution designated to take over and protect the interests of an incompetent," and from 2008 until 2021, Spears' father had almost complete control over her finances and life. According to Variety, the book will offer an inside look at her rise to fame, her career, and her relationship with her family.
