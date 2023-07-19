The New Britney Spears Book "The Woman In Me" Bares It All Post-Conservatorship
Britney is having her long-awaited comeback moment, and it's giving me serious nostalgia. After being vocal about mental illness and putting an end to her conservatorship, she's been on a mission to reclaim her life.
She's gone on to marry her former boyfriend Sam Asghari, released a brand new song with will.i.am, and set a release date for upcoming tell-all memoir. I love reading memoirs, so I'm over-the-moon about this news — especially when it comes to Britney's elusive life pre-, during, and post-conservatorship. If you're like me and can't wait to read The Woman in Me, here's what you can expect.
When will 'The Woman in Me' be released?
In an Instagram post, Britney shared that her memoir will be released October 24th.
What fans can expect to read in Britney Spears' new book?
Fans can expect to Britney to dive into her overall life's journey, beginning with life before fame. A press release also stated the memoir is "a brave and astonishingly moving story about freedom, fame, motherhood, survival, faith and hope."
The most anticipated tidbits revolve around the conservatorship that reigned over Britney's life. I, along with everyone else, hope Britney is able to be fully open and honest, given how secretive and secluded she had to be for so many years. In a statement to People, publisher Jennifer Bergstrom said, "I have no doubt her memoir will have a similar impact — and will be the publishing event of the year. We couldn't be more proud to help her share her story at last."
Is 'The Woman in Me' available for pre-order?
YES! According to official website for the memoir, it can be pre-ordered at various retailers and will be available in multiple languages. To secure your pre-order, you can grab it on Amazon!
The Woman in Me
Image via Amazon
Memoirs have a way of revealing intimate details and interesting aspects of other's experiences, which is why I love them. Of course no one owes us the ins and outs of their lives, but I like to think there's something beautiful about finding the humanity in all people, famous or otherwise.
How do you feel about the upcoming release of The Woman in Me? Let us know in the comments!
Header image via Amazon
Editorial Intern, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.