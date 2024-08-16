5 Little Known Benefits Of Drinking Mushroom And CBD Drinks, According To A Nutritionist
If you’re a beverage person — AKA having three drinks on hand at all times — then you’re likely on the hunt for new flavors and brands that you can enjoy. And it’s even more likely that you’ve sipped on a functional beverage, spanning from energy drinks to ready-to-drink teas.
“A functional beverage is one that is infused with effective doses of ingredients that have benefits to the human body,” said Danielle Dawson, a registered herbalist and certified holistic nutritionist. “These ingredients can range from traditional botanical medicines like herbs and functional mushrooms to vitamins and minerals.”
According to Dawson, ready-to-drink beverages range from “sparkling water, kombucha, coffee, tea and even alcoholic and nonalcoholic alternatives infused with functional mushrooms.” With functional beverages covering such a vast array of drinks on the market, we’ll be focusing on CBD, cannabis-infused, and mushroom drinks designed to increase your focus and energy levels.
We picked out our fave brands — so that you know exactly which ones to try.
Are mushroom drinks good for you?
Four Sigmatic
According to Dawson, there are plenty of benefits from functional mushroom infused beverages, including focus, stress support, energy, gut health, and immune support. She very carefully warns that not every drink is created equally, however. She explained that your drink should contain "100% fruiting body mushrooms (avoid the word 'mycelium' or 'full spectrum'), that have been log-grown or wild-harvested (avoid any mention of grains like rice or oats in the 'other ingredients' section), and have been extracted (must say the word 'extract' next to each mushroom)."
Dawson elaborated that mushrooms are bioaccumulators, which means that they easily absorb the substances around them. Because of this, she stressed that you want to make sure you're getting clean ingredients in your mushroom drinks. Dawson said, "To ensure this, make sure the products you are buying are USDA organic and additionally third party tested for things like molds, yeasts, mycotoxins, heavy metals and irradiation."
Finally, Dawson wants you to pay attention to the dose of mushrooms in your drink. "Avoid 'pixie dusting' when brands add a small amount of a functional ingredient to say it is in the product, but it is at far too low of a dose to be effective," she warned. "When it comes to functional mushrooms, if there is just one mushroom, the dose should be 500mg of an extract per serving. If it is a blend of multiple mushrooms, look for products that have between 500 - 1500mg of extract per serving."
Cann
Cann
Infused with both THC and CBD, this sparkling water harbors an all-natural flavor made from 100% agave nectar and fresh fruit. With flavors like grapefruit rosemary, blood orange cardamom, and lemon lavender, you’ll steer your taste buds in the right direction.
Recess
Recess
If the stunning can colors aren’t enough to convince you, just know that this sparkling water is also infused with hemp and adaptogens (defined as “a powerful group of herbs and fungi that have a long history of use in herbal medicine traditions around the world,” Dawson explained).
It’s advertised to contain broad spectrum hemp (which balances the mind), lemon balm, American ginseng, and L-theanine (an amino acid).
Mad Tasty
Mad Tasty
This sparkling water and zero sugar CBD drink includes flavors named yuzu citrus, watermelon kiwi, unicorn tears (yes, you read that right), and grapefruit. The drink includes 20mg broad-spectrum hemp extract, including CBD in under 15 calories per can.
Four Sigmatic
Four Sigmatic Think Coffee
If you haven’t tried mushroom coffee, you’re missing out. According to Dawson, “functional mushrooms can be consumed daily and actually should be used regularly to reap the benefits.” Listen to your body after a few months though, as you may need to take a short break or change up what you’re drinking.
Four Sigmatic offers coffee grounds that have varying effects, like smoothing digestion or promoting a long-term positive mood.
Untitled Art
Untitled Art
Untitled Art may be your next go-to drink — aside from the fact that the packaging is totally adorable. This CBD sparkling water consists of organic flavor and is caffeine, carb, gluten, and sugar-free.
Vybes
Vybes
If you’re looking for a non-carbonated CBD option out there, then Vybes is for you. It contains 25mg hemp CBD and 45mg magnesium that is designed to calm your mind and reduce stress to increase your performance throughout the day.
Nootrum
Nootrum
Nootrum coffee includes a proprietary blend of various mushroom powders with dark roast coffee meant to boost immunity and increase focus. You can drink it every morning, as it carries a slightly sweet and nutty flavoring.
