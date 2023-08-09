Feta Fried Eggs Went Viral For A Delectable Reason – Here’s How To Make Them
If you’re no stranger to scrolling, you know the internet has been cookin’ up something real tasty these days –feta fried eggs. The easy-to-make snack (or morning meal, you choose) has the perfect balance of all things crunchy, crispy, and tender, giving it that satisfying bite that’s made the dish go wildly viral.
Today, we’re taking notes from one of the recipe developers at the forefront of the latest food trend, Grace Elkus, about how feta fried eggs began, the #1 best way to make them, and delectable recipe pairings.
"The best time to make feta fried eggs is when you're really hungry and tempted to just grab the closest thing in your snack cabinet, but know you'll be more satisfied with something homemade," says Elkus. "That could be at 9 a.m. or 9 p.m. — there's never a wrong time to make them."
We're *so* on board with this snacktime philosophy. It's much easier and more convenient to whip up something with ingredients you already have on hand (eggs – check! cheese – check!) than go out and buy a bite to eat that may be less than fulfilling. Plus, feta fried eggs are nutritious no matter when you eat them, since they provide a nice, filling balance of protein, fat, and carbs.
"This recipe is inspired by Ali Slagle's Crispy Potato, Egg, and Cheese Tacos from her cookbook I Dream of Dinner," says Elkus. "Her dish taught me so many things that carried over into this one, including frying my eggs in cheese and letting the runny yolk become the sauce."
Ingredients for Feta Fried Eggs
- 1 egg
- 1 small handful of full-fat feta cheese, packed in brine or a block
- Pinch of black pepper
- Pinch of red pepper flakes
- 1 tortilla, flour or corn
How to Make Viral Feta Fried Eggs
- Heat a small nonstick skillet over medium heat. Crumble in some feta cheese around the perimeter of the pan. "Wait until the feta is sizzling and melting before cracking in the egg, and then cover the pan while the egg cooks," says Elkus. "If at any point the feta looks brown and crispy before the egg white is set, turn down the heat."
- Crack one egg into the center of the pan. Season with black pepper and red pepper flakes.
- Cover the pan and cook until the egg white is set, yolk is still runny, and cheese is crispy. "My #1 tip is to use a nonstick skillet," says Elkus. "You'll want to add olive oil if using any other kind, unless you really trust your cast iron."
- Serve atop toast, a tortilla, or a hash brown.
11 More Ways to Eat Feta Fried Eggs
- On a charred tortilla
- With avocado spread
- With other cheeses (Elkus recommends sharp cheddar, goat cheese, Parmesan, or low-moisture mozzarella)
- On toasted bread
- With chili oil
- With hot sauce
- With a splash of lime juice
- With sliced tomato
- With pan-seared veggies
- On toasted English muffins
- On a hash brown
How long do feta fried eggs take to make?
It typically takes 5 minutes to cook feta fried eggs, but that could change depending how runny you like your egg yolk.
"In my original post, I said it's ready in 5 minutes – and I stand by that," says Elkus. "If you prep your tortilla while the egg cooks, it really does happen quickly. With that said, you'll likely want to go a little slower and watch your egg more carefully your first go-around, so give it between 5 and 15 minutes."
Recipe + photography by Grace Elkus
