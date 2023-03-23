How To Stop Grilling Dry Chicken For Good
We've never met a chicken recipe we didn't like. Well, almost. It's way too easy to accidentally make a grilled chicken recipe that turns out dry, and since we're getting close to the nonstop grilling, barbecue, and cookoutseason, we figured there's no better time to take a look at making this tasty protein, and how to grill chicken without making it dry. That way, you can have the juiciest, most delicious chicken on the block. Whether you're serving pasta or you're dishing up a Caesar salad, these tips will come in handy all spring and summer long.
Prepping Your Chicken
If your recipe doesn't call for a marinade, but you want your chicken to have some extra moisture before it even hits the grill, try a brine. Let it sit in a salt and water mix, like Kitchn suggests, for anywhere between half an hour to 12 hours. That way, you'll get some extra flavor from the salt as well as the extra moisture.
Make sure your pieces of chicken are evenly cut so that they don't cook unevenly; you don't want half of your chicken dry and thin and the other rubbery and thick! You can cut or beat them to make sure they're the same width.
How To Stop Grilling Dry Chicken
There are a few different reasons why your chicken tastes dry when it comes off the grill. The most common reason is that you're cooking it for too long. If your pieces of chicken are super thick, cut them in half so that they require less time to cook through.
Let your chicken cook for around 10 or 15 minutes. You'll also want to make sure the grill is covered. That way, the steam (aka moisture) created by the chicken stays in the grill instead of going out into the air.
While you're still getting the hang of grilling, you can take your cuts off and cut them open to check that they're cooked all the way through.
Try These Grilled Chicken Recipes
Cilantro Lime Grilled Chicken Thighs
Brown sugar combines with lime juice and cilantro to create a full-bodied flavor that balances sweet and savory. The key to getting those chicken thighs full of flavor is to let them sit in the marinade (which also includes coconut milk) for 8 to 12 hours. (via Salt & Lavender)
Grilled Chicken Rub
This spice rub features garlic, oregano, rosemary, and brown sugar, and it's best if you can get dried spices and herbs instead of fresh ones. You can also add some dried cayenne pepper or red pepper flakes if you want a little bit of an extra kick! (via Culinary Hill)
Grilled Dijon Chicken
The Dijon mustard here is subtle enough that even picky eaters will want more of this chicken. If you decide to make this with chicken thighs instead of breasts, be prepared to cook for a little bit longer. But whichever cuts you go with, let them rest for 5 minutes before serving. That way, the juices will redistribute so every bite is juicy. (via Feel Good Foodie)
