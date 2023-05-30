Don't Know What To Make With Cottage Cheese? Try These 12 Sweet And Savory Recipes
Despite the origins of cottage cheese being a little... funky, people are eating it in more innovative ways than ever. The cottage cheese renaissance has brought about a newfound passion for the protein-packed snack, and all reservations about texture aside, it's *pretty* tasty – especially in these recipes. You can concoct it into a creamy ice cream, or whip it up into a thick pasta sauce, thanks to its light flavor. Check out cottage cheese ice cream, cottage cheese pasta sauce, and beyond with these 13 genius recipes.
Cottage Cheese Ice Cream
Immerse yourself in the cottage-y, cheese-y world with an iced treat! Cottage cheese ice cream is insanely easy to make, since all you need to do is blend the ingredients together then fold in your desired toppings. This recipe tells you what you need for Peanut Butter Chocolate, Strawberry Cheesecake, and Banana Cream Pie flavors, but you can absolutely get *adventurous* crafting your own. (via Feel Good Foodie)
Cottage Cheese Chocolate Pudding
Just because an ingredient is healthy (see: cottage cheese's high protein content) doesn't mean it has to be boring. Skip the bland bowls of fruit and prep this chocolate pudding for dessert instead! You only need *4* ingredients and a blender. Tempting! (via Rachel Mansfield)
Cottage Cheese Chocolate Chip Peanut Butter Banana Muffins
PB, banana, and chocolate are a killer combo on their own, but the trio meets cottage cheese in this easy muffin recipe to form an even better bite. The chunky cheese undoubtedly adds moisture to each muffin, *plus* you can excuse these sweets as healthy, thanks to the protein addition. (via Half Baked Harvest)
Strawberry Cottage Cheese Smoothie
High-protein cottage cheese takes the place of your expected Greek yogurt in this smoothie recipe. Sweeten your sip up a bit using honey and vanilla extract – you won't even taste the CC! (via Live Eat Learn)
Cottage Cheese Pancakes
The fact that you can give a protein boost to the best breakfast food around has us reeling. Pancakes pair with the protein from cottage cheese that also brings body to each stack. Don't you *dare* forget the syrup! (via Feel Good Foodie)
Cottage Cheese Mac
First, combine some cottage cheese with melty cheddar to craft the flavorful base of this mac n' cheese. All that's left to do is cook your go-to pasta cut and swirl in the sauce! (via Rachel Mansfield)
Cheese Spread
Doctor up your morning bread or bagel with a cottage cheese-infused spread. This easy recipe, that also abides by the cancer-fighting Budwig diet, forms a creamy consistency that can be flavored with berries, cinnamon, or even avocado! (via A Spicy Perspective)
Sage Pumpkin Pasta Bake with Kale and Buttered Pecans
Infuse your coziest nights with autumnal flavors using this yummy pasta bake recipe! Each forkful is dripping in a cottage cheese-pumpkin sauce that's complemented ahh-mazingly by tender sage and kale. (via The Endless Meal)
Easy Cottage Cheese Omelette
Power up your A.M. eggs with a dollop of cottage cheese. You can either mix some in with your eggs, or use it to top a gorgeously folded omelette. (via Live Eat Learn)
Cottage Cheese Banana Bread
Even banana bread has gotten a cottage cheese makeover. This recipe is lower in sugar, but higher in protein than your regular recipe – and still tastes heavenly. (via Rachel Mansfield)
Scrambled Eggs with Cottage Cheese
Just like prepping a cottage cheese-loving omelette, you can dress up scrambled eggs! The CC adds a unique flavor and fluffs up your eggs in no time. (via Feel Good Foodie)
Cottage Cheese Banana Pudding
We're all for high-protein desserts, and this banana pudding is *immediately* added to our recipe list. It carries all the best flavors you know, love, and expect from a banana pudding, but is a pinch healthier! (via Rachel Mansfield)
Header image via Live Eat Learn