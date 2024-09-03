After 10 Years, 'The Holiday' Star Cameron Diaz Returns With A New Movie
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
What is the plot of Back in Action?
Netflix
Back in Action Plot
Emily and Matt (Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx) gave up their careers as CIA agents years ago so they could settle down and start a family. But when their cover is blown, they have to give up their suburban existence, and their Little League coaching gear, to head back into the field.
Where can I watch the movie Back in Action?
Netflix
Back in Action Release Date
Back in Action will hit Netflix January 17, 2025. The movie was originally scheduled for November 15, 2024 before being delayed two months.
Who's in the cast of Back in Action?
Netflix
Back in Action Cast
In addition to Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz, Back in Action stars Kyle Chandler, Glenn Close, Andrew Scott, Jamie Demetriou, McKenna Roberts, and Rylan Jackson.
Can you believe this is the first Cameron Diaz movie we've had in 10 years? Our team was shocked! Let us know your thoughts in the comments, and check out The Most-Anticipated New Movies Coming In 2025.
Lead image via Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images
