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This Sydney Sweeney Cassie 'Euphoria' Halloween Costume Adds Some Y2K To Your Fall

Cassie Euphoria Costume halloween
Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​Sep 14, 2026
Chloe Williams​
Entertainment Editor

Chloe Williams is B+C’s Entertainment Editor, Celebrity Interviewer, and On-Air Host with over 8 years of experience in the media space. Her interviews have amassed millions of views, and have been referenced in Vanity Fair, Deadline, and People. Whether she’s analyzing costumes, writing a movie review, or laughing with the hottest A-listers, she loves exploring themes of hope, restoration, and beauty. Chloe received a degree in American Southern Studies and Creative Writing from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and currently lives in New York City with an alarming amount of notebooks. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and TikTok and @popculturechlo on Twitter!

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We're head-over-heels in love with all of the envy-worthy outfits and makeup looks in Euphoria. If you're looking for a Halloween costume that's easy to put together and can double as a super-cute outfit the rest of the year, look no further than this two-piece Cassie costume. With Cassie's signature blue color and her high ponytail, it's the perfect outfit for you to wear come October 31.

Keep reading for the best — and easiest — Sydney Sweeney costume for Halloween 2026.

blue halloween costume for euphoria on a pink background

Cassie is sweet, popular, and sassy, and this Euphoria Halloween costume is a perfect reflection of that. The two-piece set (which was a staple in our Y2K wardrobe) is equal parts relaxed and put together, and the flared sleeves add just the right amount of feminine detail that Cassie always has in her costumes.

blue two piece set for this halloween costume

Euphoria costumes are the perfect mix of realistic and aspirational, making them ideal fashion inspiration. And this costume is so low key that you can wear it to a Halloween party one day and the grocery store the next!

Not only is it cute, but it's also a comfortable Halloween costume, which makes it a great option for people who don't like to dress up in extravagant or flashy outfits.

Euphoria cassie halloween costume

Don't be afraid to pile on the glam, either. Cassie loves her rhinestones and glittery eyeshadow as well as her lip gloss, and each of those options (or all three together!) will make for a fantastic finishing touch. You can check out our Euphoria makeup tutorials for some inspiration on your eyeliner or just wing it ;).

Follow us on Pinterest for more Halloween content, and more pop culture updates!

This post has been updated.

Photography and Art Direction by Isabella Behravan
Wardrobe and Styling by Haley Roemen and Christina Loughborough
Hair and Makeup by Ghazal Hashemi
Modeling by Camille Montgomery
Production by Alison Ives

sydney sweeneyeuphoriafashionhalloween costumespop culturehalloween

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