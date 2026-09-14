We're head-over-heels in love with all of the envy-worthy outfits and makeup looks in Euphoria. If you're looking for a Halloween costume that's easy to put together and can double as a super-cute outfit the rest of the year, look no further than this two-piece Cassie costume. With Cassie's signature blue color and her high ponytail, it's the perfect outfit for you to wear come October 31.

Keep reading for the best — and easiest — Sydney Sweeney costume for Halloween 2026.

Cassie is sweet, popular, and sassy, and this Euphoria Halloween costume is a perfect reflection of that. The two-piece set (which was a staple in our Y2K wardrobe) is equal parts relaxed and put together, and the flared sleeves add just the right amount of feminine detail that Cassie always has in her costumes.

Euphoria costumes are the perfect mix of realistic and aspirational, making them ideal fashion inspiration. And this costume is so low key that you can wear it to a Halloween party one day and the grocery store the next! Not only is it cute, but it's also a comfortable Halloween costume, which makes it a great option for people who don't like to dress up in extravagant or flashy outfits.

Don't be afraid to pile on the glam, either. Cassie loves her rhinestones and glittery eyeshadow as well as her lip gloss, and each of those options (or all three together!) will make for a fantastic finishing touch. You can check out our Euphoria makeup tutorials for some inspiration on your eyeliner or just wing it ;).

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This post has been updated.

Photography and Art Direction by Isabella Behravan

Wardrobe and Styling by Haley Roemen and Christina Loughborough

Hair and Makeup by Ghazal Hashemi

Modeling by Camille Montgomery

Production by Alison Ives