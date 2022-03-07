5 Ways CBD Can Help With Pain Management
Pain associated with an injury or health condition can be hard on your body and mind. While there are many ways to help relieve chronic pain, from meds to mind-and-body work to physical therapy, CBD can help support whatever treatment plan you choose in more ways than one.
CBD comes from the cannabis sativa plant but *doesn’t* give you a THC-induced high. We’ve been big fans of it for a while, thanks to its impact on stress, sleep, and even skin. It’s sort of the dream ingredient for many reasons, including pain relief.
"Evolving science suggests that CBD, as part of whole plant extracts from hemp, may be effective to positively impact chronic pain and its underlying inflammation," says Dr. Michael Lewis, medical advisor to CV Sciences, the maker of +PlusCBD products. This, he adds, is all about how CBD interacts with our body's endogenous cannabinoid systems, the systems responsible for regulating neuronal and immune cell function (both of which play key roles in pain).
We partnered with +PlusCBD to look at the ways in which CBD can aid in pain relief. Their new +PlusCBD Relief Softgels are designed (and backed by science) to manage occasional aches and pains and reduce inflammation using a trio of ingredients: extra-strength CBD, raw CBDA (an anti-inflammatory agent), and PEA, a clinically backed natural analgesic and anti-inflamatory ingredient.
Here’s how CBD works for managing pain and helping you find your happy place.
Pain Relief
Nearly 62 percent of CBD users reported using CBD to help treat a medical condition, according to the NIH. Topping the list of reasons was pain, anxiety, and depression. That's because CBD can help reduce the sensation of pain (and ease your stress and anxiety) by working on a slew of biological processes, without being addictive or habit-forming. A win-win when you're dealing with chronic joint or muscle pain.
Immunity
At a time when we’re all on high alert when it comes to our immune systems, CBD can be one way to put us at ease, especially if we have another condition that may be impacted by illness. CBD can help regulate your immune system by reducing inflammation and T cell activity. CBD can also prevent a loss of zinc and selenium, which help balance our immune response.
Inflammation
Inflammation is a hot topic these days, especially for people suffering from autoimmune diseases. One of the benefits of CBD is that it’s anti-inflammatory and acts as an antioxidant. CBD may also reduce neuropathic pain, when you feel a sudden shooting or burning pain.
Mood
Managing chronic pain can no doubt take a toll on your mental health. CBD can ease symptoms of anxiety and depression while calming our nerves. It's literally a chill pill.
+PlusCBD Calm Gummies help ease tension, soothe irritability, and does what the name says it does, can keep you calm, thanks to ingredients like L-Theanine (an amino acid that can ease anxiety, stress, and reduce insomnia) and 5-HTP, which helps raise serotonin levels in the brain.
Sleep
Not getting enough sleep while managing chronic pain does a body no good. We need sleep in order for our bodies to restore and rejuvenate, and lack of it can impact our day, our relationships, our work, and naturally our mood. Anxiety, depression, and insomnia are all side effects of chronic pain. Enter CBD, which can help you relax and get better sleep.
+PlusCBD Sleep Gummies help with occasional sleeplessness with 10 mg of CBD and ingredients like melatonin, soothing magnolia bark extract, and relaxing lemon balm. Get ready to snooze again!
Pain is no picnic on the mind and body, whether you’re sore from an injury or dealing with more severe pain from a chronic condition. CBD can help bring you to a more manageable place so you can live a better life.
Be sure to check out +PlusCBD's Relief Softgels, which are non-GMO and vegan, and serve a variety of wellness needs. And while there are no known issues when mixed with supplements or medications, be sure to have a conversation with your doctor before using any CBD product.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
In partnership with B + C Studios and +PlusCBD
- I Polled My Friends on Their Most Pressing Wellness Questions and ... ›
- Chill Out With These CBD Products For Stress, Sleep And Skin - Brit ... ›
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days momming her little one Matilda.