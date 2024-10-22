We All Know Christopher Is THE 'Gilmore Girls' Villain — And This Moment Proves It
One of the admittedly annoying aspects of Gilmore Girls was just how much Emily and Richard Gilmore loved Christopher. They almost always saw him on his best behavior (meaning they didn't really see the aforementioned Stars Hollow chaos or Chris' flakiness), and in their eyes, Lorelai and Christopher should have gotten married a long time ago. They surprise Lorelai by inviting him for Friday Night Dinners, and find opportunities to bring him up every chance they get.
But when Christopher doesn't show up for Rory's high school graduation at the end of season 3, and Lorelai isn't really surprised, Richard and Emily see his true colors — and you can literally see Richard processing the information in real time.
"Never paid this much attention to Richard’s face before, he looks absolutely disgusted and baffled by this," Reddit user @MoneyAd0618 says. "Meanwhile these people from Lorelai’s town are all there!"
"Wow! I never noticed the look on his face, it’s subtle, but it at the same time shows so much emotion," another user comments.
If you ask me, not showing up for a huge moment in Rory's life is disgusting behavior and just proves he has no desire in having a relationship with her. "[He's] more concerned about getting in Lorelai's pants than having a relationship with Rory," one Reddit user explains. "He told his daughter the best day of his life was Lorelai kissing him. Its no coincidence that once he had no romantic prospect with Lorelai, him and Rory have barely a relationship."
While it's totally on brand for Chris to miss a big event in Rory's life, there was actually a reason actor David Sutcliffe wasn't on set. Reportedly, creator Amy Sherman Palladino wasn't ready for Luke and Christopher to meet, have conversations, and share space — especially around Rory and Lorelai. And considering they have a huge argument during the season 5 episode "Wedding Bell Blues," that was probably a safe choice.
This fight is a huge moment between the two of them because they aren't really fighting over Lorelai — they're fighting over Rory. Throughout her childhood, Luke has always been the one giving her mashed potatoes when she had the chicken pox, making her birthday pancakes, and even moving her into college. Christopher wants the title of father without any of the responsibility or relationship — two things Luke is simply great at.
