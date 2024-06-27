Two 'Succession' Producers Just Joined The 'Harry Potter' TV Show
We're always ready to go back to Hogwarts, whether we're making a Harry Potter cocktail for our September 1st celebration or hosting a movie night in our coziest PJs. And thanks to HBO, we'll be able to visit for the first time all over again. On April 12, 2023 Warner Bros. Discovery confirmed that an original Harry Potter series was coming to their Max streaming service.
The series will be released over the course of ten years (!!) and WBD promises that it'll feature a book authenticity and attention to detail that even the most knowledgable Potterhead will appreciate. Grab your Harry Potter house scarf and your pumpkin juice, and keep reading for everything you need to know about the newHarry PotterTV show!
What do I need to know about the new Harry Potter series?
Image via Warner Bros./IMDb
“We are delighted to give audiences the opportunity to discover Hogwarts in a whole new way,” Casey Bloys, HBO & Max Content's Chairman and CEO, said in the press release. “Harry Potter is a cultural phenomenon and it is clear there is such an enduring love and thirst for the Wizarding World.”
The series comes from Brontë Film and TV and Warner Bros. Television, with J.K. Rowling, Neil Blair, and Ruth Kenley-Letts serving as executive producers. Over the last few years, Rowling has made headlines for her conservative views and commentary on transgender identities, but at the time, Bloys didn't comment when asked whether her involvement could affect their ability to move forward.
On June 26, 2024 it was announced that Francesca Gardiner would write and serve as showrunner and Mark Mylod would executive produce and direct several episodes. Both worked on Succession.
"I'm truly thrilled to announce our director and writer, both of whom I interviewed as part of the production team," J.K. Rowling tweeted. "Both have a genuine passion for #HarryPotter, and having read Francesca's pilot script and heard Mark's vision, I'm certain the TV show will more than live up to expectations."
Will there be a Harry Potter TV show?
Image via Warner Bros
Yes, we're getting a new Harry Potter TV show! The official video announcement features the Hogwarts candles we see in the first film coming together to create that classic golden, lit-from-within logo. It's totally magical and nostalgic, but has a new contemporary edge I can't wait to see in its full form.
When is the HBO Harry Potter TV show release date?
Image via Max/HBO/Warner Bros.
The new Harry Potter series is expected to hit Max in 2026, according to Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav (via Deadline). That means we could start seeing cast lists and getting more specific plot details in 2025!
Who plays Harry Potter in the new series?
Image via Warner Bros.
In an interview with Comicbook.com, Daniel Radcliffe makes it clear that even though he's very excited about the new show, he probably won't be included in the new cast of Harry Potter.
“I’m sure whoever is making [the series] will want to make their own mark on it and probably not want to have to figure out how to get old Harry to cameo in this somewhere,” he says. “So I’m definitely not seeking it out in any way. But I do wish them, obviously, all the luck in the world and I’m very excited to have that torch passed. But I don’t think it needs me to physically pass it.”
There's no word on whether any of the original cast will actually be returning, but after we cried while watching the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, we can only hope that Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Bonnie Wright, and Tom Felton will at least make cameo appearances. I'd love to see Daniel Radcliffe in the Ministry of Magic, or see Tom Felton walking around Diagon Alley. (However, I'm really hoping they're cast as some of the professors. Just imagine Emma as Professor McGonagall!)
Is Harry Potter on Netflix or Amazon Prime?
Image via Warner Bros.
The Harry Potter series is currently available to stream on Max and Peacock. However, you can also rent the movies on Amazon Prime!
Are you excited for the new Harry Potter TV show? Let us know in the comments and check out our Harry Potter page for the latest updates on the film stars + this new Harry Potter TV show.
