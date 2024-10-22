Forget Europe, Lake Geneva Has All The Charm You Need (And It’s Way Closer)
With fall in full swing, it's safe to say you may have already taken trips to a local pumpkin patch or made your way to a haunted house (or two) for Halloween. However, if you're looking for a perfect quaint fall getaway, then add Lake Geneva to the top of your list! Located in Wisconsin, Lake Geneva — not to be confused with the similarly named Swiss body of water — is a gorgeous midwest town located right next to the stunning, sprawling Geneva Lake. You'll find numerous hotels, local restaurants, boutique and shops throughout the city, offering up plenty to do.
Not sure where to start? Luckily for you, I took a trip to Lake Geneva last month, and I've rounded up a quick guide for where (and what) you'll want to check out during your visit.
PS: If you can't make it this fall, just imagine the winter wonderland you'll find this winter, or the summer oasis you'll savor all summer!
Where To Stay In Lake Geneva
Grand Geneva Resort & Spa
There are so many hotels to stay at in Lake Geneva, but there are definitely a few that really standout properties you should consider during your visit!
The Grand Geneva Resort & Spa is luxurious — yet somehow wonderfully quaint — property located an hour from Chicago that's great for your fall getaway. You'll find standard rooms and suites alongside a plethora of dining options and amenities to utilize during your stay including an indoor and outdoor pool, golf courses, a fitness center, a spa, and an on-site trolley. Plus, the resort has packages for the fall available where you can receive free rounds of golf during your stay on The Brute or The Highlands courses. Might I suggest sending the boys on a golfing spree while you and the girls savor the spa? 😉
Maxwell Mansion
Book lovers, this one's for you! The Maxwell Mansion is a boutique hotel that's two blocks away from Geneva Lake. The historic mansion has 28 rooms, some of which are inspired by historic figures such Emily Bronte, Charlotte Bronte, Louisa May Alcott, Jane Austen, General Grant, and Virginia Woolf. You'll also find a hidden speakeasy that's open to resort guests, and it's definitely worth checking out if you have some free time. Otherwise, you can find an indoor bar or grab a drink at the seasonally open tiki bar by the pool!
Warning: This hotel is adults only, so it's best suited for a romantic getaway or a girls' trip!
The Abbey Resort
For a more full-service experience, The Abbey Resort is a great option for families and solo travelers. Aside from spacious rooms, the property has indoor and outdoor pools, live music, an entertainment center, and a 35,000 square-foot spa. The Avani spa is absolutely a highlight at this property, too — you can book a massage, manicure, pedicure, hair and makeup services depending on what you're interested in. Outside of all that, the resort is simply stunning, making it an even better spot to enjoy the fall foliage and take some totally Instagram-worthy photos.
Where To Eat In Lake Geneva
While you'll eat lots of cheese curds (and cheese in general, let's be real) in Lake Geneva, you'll probably want to swing by a restaurant for a more hearty meal. Here are some top options to add to your reservations!
Pier 290
You can't visit Lake Geneva without dining alongside Geneva Lake, and Pier 290 is the city's only lakeside restaurant! While the view alone has plenty of allure, the menu loaded with familiar favorites from cheese curds to lobster rolls. Plus, if you stop by on the weekend, you'll be able to enjoy some awesome live music as you eat!
Sopra
If you're craving Italian food, then you'll definitely want to head on over to Sopra. This Italian-American bistro located on main street is home to scrumptious eats including fish, pastas, salads, and more. A majority of the menu items have unique names — I'm looking at you, "donald from delhi" — adding a little extra fun and flair to your dining experience. So grab a "b positive" cocktail (blood orange vodka, club soda, splash of blood orange juice), and enjoy your evening!
The Abbey
240 West
Chow down on locally sourced ingredients at The Abbey Resort's 240 West Restaurant. Chef Noah Gumustekin curated a selection of dishes from pappardelle to a grilled ribeye that'll get your mouth watering at the thought. Plus, if you're staying on the property, you can eat to your heart's content and make your way to a lovely night's sleep in no time!
What To Do In Lake Geneva
Go On A Mail Cruise
Looking to actually get out on the lake itself? Lake Geneva Cruise Line hosts a US mailboat tour where you can sit on a boat as employees deliver mail to over 75 homes around the lake. During the two hour tour you'll learn all about the different mansions on the lake, plus some fun facts about Lake Geneva in general! This is a must-do for first-time visitors!
Visit Yerkes Observatory
Science lovers will want to take a trip over to Yerkes Observatoryfor all things space. The historic building is home to the world's largest refracting telescope (wow!), alongside plenty of other exhibits which you can browse at your own leisure. If you're looking for a more guided experience, the observatory offers tours to help you understand what the heck you're actually observing.
Walk Along The Shore Path
You should totally take some time out of your busy itinerary to walk the shore path around Geneva Lake. The entire path is over 20 miles — which would take you almost all day to complete in its entirety — but you can just start and end wherever you'd like to get a gorgeous view of the lake and the larger-than-life mansions. The best part? It's free and open to the public, so you can stroll around at any time.
Lake Geneva Cooking School
Take A Cooking Class
If you're looking to spend time like a local in Lake Geneva, then you'll want to register for a class at Lake Geneva School of Cooking. Join Chef John Bogan and his team as you participate in a hands-on cooking class alongside other locals and vacation go-ers. You can browse the classes offered online and pick one that suits your palate, whether that's a meat-driven dinner or a perfect pasta dish. Classes are priced at $150 per person, so it's a bit on the expensive side, but think of it this way: this experience goes beyond the class! You can cook this menu over and over again at home, remembering the fabulous time you had in Lake Geneva.
Hill Valley Dairy
Try Some Local Cheese
You can't visit Wisconsin without trying some local cheese. Head on over to Hill Valley Dairy to get your hands — and taste buds — on locally produced cheeses. Once you figure out what you like, you can buy them to take home with you, so you can enjoy them even after you leave Lake Geneva! And who doesn't want more cheese in their lives?
Why is Lake Geneva so famous?
Lake Geneva is famous given all its fine dining, larger-than-life mansions, and absolutely beautiful body of water. Additionally, this quaint town is also in a pristine location located only an hour away from Chicago, making it an easy way to escape the hustle and bustle of city life and be a little more in tune with nature.
On top of that, plenty of travelers compare Lake Geneva to more expensive destinations across the globe, from Lake Comoto Newport. This lets you get all the beauty and luxury of those bucket list towns without the high price tags!
How do I spend a day in Lake Geneva?
When it comes to activities, Lake Geneva has plenty to offer! Whether you're simply walking the shore path, indulging in delicious locally grown dinners, or taking a cruise around the lake, you'll find fun everywhere you turn! And just because this is a lake town, doesn't mean you have to be outdoorsy. You can cater your experience based on your interests, including relaxing in one of the lovely luxury hotels.
