Jeremy Allen White "Feels Really Lucky" To Have Bruce Springsteen's Support For ‘Deliver Me From Nowhere’
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Despite his (very) questionable communication tactics, the world was immediately enraptured with Jeremy Allen White's Carmy when The Bear premiered on FX in 2022. And thanks to the show, and its various Emmy Awards, Carmy and his blue apron are instantly recognizable, as is Jeremy Allen White's next role: Bruce Springsteen.
The biopic joins a lineup of other highly anticipated movies like Timothée Chalamet's A Complete Unknown, about Bob Dylan, Selena Gomez's upcoming Linda Ronstadt biopic, and Paul Mescal's rumored role in the Beatles movies. And in addition to White's excitement for Deliver Me From Nowhere, the movie also has The Boss' stamp of approval! Here's everything we know about the upcoming movie.
Will there be a Bruce Springsteen biopic?
Columbia/Sony Music Publishing
Deliver Me From Nowhere Plot
Yes, a Bruce Springsteen movie is on its way! Deliver Me From Nowhere will follow Warren Zanes' book of the same name, which chronicles the process of creating Bruce's 1982 album Nebraska. The movie comes from 20th Century Studios, who's behind other smash hits like Avatar: The Way of Water, The French Dispatch, and Alien: Romulus.
“Bruce Springsteen, and Nebraska, in particular, have had a profound impact on me and my work. Through themes of despair, disillusionment, and the struggles of everyday Americans, Bruce has formed an unparalleled legacy, painting an unflinching portrait of the human condition,” director Scott Cooper said in a statement (via The Hollywood Reporter). “Yet, amidst the darkness, a sense of resilience and a sense of hope shines through, reflecting an indomitable spirit. That’s the Bruce I’ve come to know and love and will honor with this film.”
Who will play Bruce Springsteen in the movie?
Deliver Me From Nowhere Cast
Jeremy Allen White stars as rock icon Bruce Springsteen. “I’ve got a really beautiful team of people helping me and Bruce has been really lovely and supportive and available, which has made this whole process an extra joy," Jeremy Allen White told Deadline in September 2024. "His support and Jon Landau, his management's, support, who has a large role in the film as well. So I feel really lucky.”
He also told Variety in June that he's “gonna try [his] best" to do his own singing in the movie.
Jeremy is joined by Odessa Young, who's playing one of Bruce Springsteen's love interests. Since she nabbed a spot in the film, she's been “weeping multiple times a day, but tells Variety she hasn't met the rockstar yet. “I really think that it will send me down a path for which there is no return,” she says. “Like I cannot come back from that experience as the same person.”
When does the Bruce Springsteen movie come out?
Deliver Me From Nowhere Release Date
We don't have an official release date for the move yet, but they start shooting in November!
Read up on why the A Complete Unknown Trailer Cements Timothée Chalamet As An Oscar Contender for more biopic news.
