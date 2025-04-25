I’m Calling It Now: Cherry Is Summer’s Biggest Beauty Trend

From the rise of cherry blossom blush to tons of new cherry-themed beauty launches, I’m fully convinced that cherry is going to be the beauty trend of the summer. Think fresh washes of color on the cheeks and lips alongside sweet berry scents for the bod! The trend is right on par for summer, since the season calls for easy-wearing products that give a natural glow. If you were glued to your Cherry Coca Cola Lip Smacker balm as a youngin’, you’re going to adore this grown-up take for summer 2025.

Here are the best products to shop to try out the cherry beauty trend!

For The Cheeks Sephora Basma The Cream Blush The bright red hue of this cream blush formula is gonna deliver that 'just kissed by a cherry' look. It melts oh-so nicely into the skin, plus you can use it as a subtle lip tint.

For The Lips Summer Fridays Summer Fridays Cherry Lip Butter Balm This beloved lip butter balm even has a hint of cherry flavor atop its sheer red shade for a supple pout.

Amazon Tonymoly Mini Cherry Lip Balm Cute packaging is always gonna win us over, and the fact that this balm's made with real cherry extract is, well, the cherry on top!

Tarte Tarte Cherry Crush Maracuja Juicy Lip Balm Tarte's new Cherry Crush collection is stacked with cherry-ful lip balms, lip plumping formulas, and lip oils. Each one of the lippies comes in some adorable themed packaging, has a luxe feel, and even carries a nostalgic cherry scent that makes applying them so fun!

Glossier Glossier Black Cherry Balm Dotcom Glossier's Balm Dotcom is too good, and it now comes in a cherry-coded shade that's universally flattering. We love that it provides the look of a lipstick with the feel of a nourishing balm.

For The Skin + Body Sephora Innisfree Cherry Blossom Dewy Glow Jelly Moisturizer This moisturizer is perfect for easy summer wear since it's made to be more of a lightweight gel-cream, allowing your skin to breathe and more skincare layers to sit nicely. The formula also features niacinamide to control discoloration and texture as well as cherry blossom to soothe!

Kitsch Kitsch Cleansing Tart Cherry Body Wash This solid body bar smells heavenly and cleanses gently to keep your skin's moisture intact.

Hempz Hempz Dark Red Cherries Herbal Body Moisturizer This cherry body lotion will be your summer glow go-to the moment you slather it on. The aroma lingers a bit, too, so you can feel confident wearing it out!

For The Locks Kitsch Kitsch Tart Cherry Hair Perfume This hair perfume revives your locks with a "fruity gourmand" cherry scent that'll have everyone asking what it is!

