From makeup to haircare, here's how to pull it off!

I’m Calling It Now: Cherry Is Summer’s Biggest Beauty Trend

Cherry Beauty Trend
Kitsch
Meredith Holser
By Meredith HolserApr 25, 2025
Affiliate and Food Writer

Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.

From the rise of cherry blossom blush to tons of new cherry-themed beauty launches, I’m fully convinced that cherry is going to be thebeauty trend of the summer. Think fresh washes of color on the cheeks and lips alongside sweet berry scents for the bod! The trend is right on par for summer, since the season calls for easy-wearing products that give a natural glow. If you were glued to your Cherry Coca Cola Lip Smacker balm as a youngin’, you’re going to adore this grown-up take for summer 2025.

Here are the best products to shop to try out the cherry beauty trend!

For The Cheeks

Basma The Cream Blush

Sephora

Basma The Cream Blush

The bright red hue of this cream blush formula is gonna deliver that 'just kissed by a cherry' look. It melts oh-so nicely into the skin, plus you can use it as a subtle lip tint.

For The Lips

Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm Cherry

Summer Fridays

Summer Fridays Cherry Lip Butter Balm

This beloved lip butter balm even has a hint of cherry flavor atop its sheer red shade for a supple pout.

Tonymoly Mini Cherry Lip Balm

Amazon

Tonymoly Mini Cherry Lip Balm

Cute packaging is always gonna win us over, and the fact that this balm's made with real cherry extract is, well, the cherry on top!

Tarte Cherry Crush Maracuja Juicy Lip Balm

Tarte

Tarte Cherry Crush Maracuja Juicy Lip Balm

Tarte's new Cherry Crush collection is stacked with cherry-ful lip balms, lip plumping formulas, and lip oils. Each one of the lippies comes in some adorable themed packaging, has a luxe feel, and even carries a nostalgic cherry scent that makes applying them so fun!

Glossier Black Cherry Balm Dotcom

Glossier

Glossier Black Cherry Balm Dotcom

Glossier's Balm Dotcom is too good, and it now comes in a cherry-coded shade that's universally flattering. We love that it provides the look of a lipstick with the feel of a nourishing balm.

For The Skin + Body

Innisfree Cherry Blossom Dewy Glow Jelly Moisturizer

Sephora

Innisfree Cherry Blossom Dewy Glow Jelly Moisturizer

This moisturizer is perfect for easy summer wear since it's made to be more of a lightweight gel-cream, allowing your skin to breathe and more skincare layers to sit nicely. The formula also features niacinamide to control discoloration and texture as well as cherry blossom to soothe!

Kitsch Cleansing Tart Cherry Body Wash

Kitsch

Kitsch Cleansing Tart Cherry Body Wash

This solid body bar smells heavenly and cleanses gently to keep your skin's moisture intact.

Hempz Dark Red Cherries Herbal Body Moisturizer

Hempz

Hempz Dark Red Cherries Herbal Body Moisturizer

This cherry body lotion will be your summer glow go-to the moment you slather it on. The aroma lingers a bit, too, so you can feel confident wearing it out!

For The Locks

Kitsch Tart Cherry Hair Perfume

Kitsch

Kitsch Tart Cherry Hair Perfume

This hair perfume revives your locks with a "fruity gourmand" cherry scent that'll have everyone asking what it is!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.

