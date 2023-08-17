18 Chicken Pasta Recipes That Bring The Best Of Both Worlds To Dinnertime
Ready to step up your dinnerefforts? Take your taste buds on a culinary adventure with these chicken pasta recipes. They’ll make your heart (and stomach) sing with pure deliciousness. The best thing about chicken pasta recipes is that they always tend to create a *magical* bite with the help of creamy sauces and crunchy veggies. These 17 recipes marry tender chicken and al dente pasta, so if you’re craving a hearty weeknight meal, run – don't walk – to your kitchen to craft these stellar chicken pasta recipes!
Instant Pot Creamy Chicken Pasta
A creamy, cheesy pasta sauce coats this recipe that's cooked to perfection inside the Instant Pot. (via Brit + Co.)
Skinny Chicken Mac and Cheese
Mac and cheese is one of our main food groups. Why not make the treat healthier with broccoli and grilled chicken? (via Kathryn's Kitchen)
Chicken Basil Pesto Pasta Skillet
Skillet meals win dinner every time. Opt for this super refreshing chicken pasta recipe to feed the entire fam. (via Whole and Heavenly Oven)
Roasted Chicken Tagliatelle
For a fancier chicken pasta dish, this one has a tinge of sweetness to tie everything together. (via Most Hungry)
Spicy Chicken Pasta
Spice lovers, listen up. This comfort food is totally one for the (cook)books. (via Salt & Lavender)
Chicken Pesto Pasta
We'll always take more helpings of pesto, no matter the meal. (via The Endless Meal)
Chicken Fajita Pasta
Your go-to Tex-Mex order turns into a lively chicken pasta recipe in just a few steps! (via Feel Good Foodie)
Buffalo Chicken Stuffed Shells
The tangy tastes of buffalo chicken intertwine with filling shells for an ultra-satisfying forkful. (via Bowl of Delicious)
Creamy Parmesan Chicken Pasta
This chicken pasta recipe takes notes from Cajun cuisine. If you're craving a meal that'll leave your nose watering, this is the one for you. (via Half Baked Harvest)
Spinach Ricotta Pasta with Lemon Butter Chicken
Chicken and lemon are a killer combo. In this dish, they combine and top off some creamy pasta! (via Vikalinka)
One Pot French Onion Pasta
You know French onion soup, but have you tried taking those flavors to a pasta dish? Make this recipe extra-filling with pieces of grilled chicken! (via Cozy Cravings)
Instant Pot Chicken Broccoli Pasta
The Instant Pot wins again! This veggie-clad chicken pasta is a great option for busy weeknights. (via Averie Cooks)
Olive Garden Chicken Scampi Pasta
Bring on the color! This copycat recipe uses red, green, and yellow bell peppers to amp up the excitement. (via The Girl on Bloor)
Chicken Bacon Ranch Pasta
Ranch and bacon were meant to be together. In this chicken pasta recipe, they join forces amongst a creamy sauce that screams deliciousness. (via Completely Delicious)
Chicken Asparagus Pasta Bake
All you need to do to make this amazing dinner is toss all the ingredients in a big pot and bake it! (via Where Is My Spoon?)
Jamaican Chicken Rasta Pasta
This chicken pasta recipe has everything you're craving: spice, cheesiness, and healthy veggie crunch. (via A Spicy Perspective)
Vietnamese Garlic Noodles
We are garlic girls through and through. This dish is covered in it, plus some protein-forward chicken to fill you up! (via Takes Two Eggs)
Chicken + Mushroom Pasta
This warming dinner dish combines mushrooms and chicken for a totally tubular taste. (via Cilantro Parsley)
