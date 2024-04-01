The Ultimate Homemade Pimento Cheese Recipe
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
Growing up in the South, my fridge was always stocked with pimento cheese. The snacky spread (or dip, depending on how you look at it), made up of sharp cheddar cheese, creamy mayo, and tangy pimento peppers, provided cheesy comfort every time whether I put it on wraps or dipped some crackers into a big bowl of it. And though you could buy pimento cheese at the store, making a homemade pimento cheese recipe is so much more worth it – and a lot easier than you’d expect.
This pimento cheese recipe exudes nostalgia and delicious flavor in every bite. Scroll on to unlock the secrets to crafting this iconic Southern staple, perfect for any occasion from laid-backpicnics to summertime potlucks.
Ingredients
Photo by Ivan Torres / PEXELS
- 2 cups sharp cheddar cheese, grated (see notes)
- 1/2 cup mayonnaise
- 4 ounces cream cheese, softened
- 1/4 cup diced pimentos (see notes)
- 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/4 teaspoon onion powder
- 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper or red pepper flakes (optional, for heat)
- Salt and pepper, to taste
Directions
Image via StableDiffusion
- In a mixing bowl, combine the sharp cheddar cheese, cream cheese, pimentos, mayonnaise, garlic powder, onion powder, and cayenne pepper (if using).
- Mix everything together with a spatula or hand mixer until well combined. Make sure the mixture is smooth and all of the ingredients are evenly distributed.
- Taste the mixture and season it with salt and pepper, according to your preference. The sharpness of the cheddar cheese can vary, so adjust the seasoning accordingly.
- Once the mixture is seasoned to your liking, transfer it to a serving bowl or container with a lid.
- Cover the pimento cheese and refrigerate it for at least 1 hour before serving. Chilling helps the flavors meld together and enhances the texture!
- Serve this pimento cheese recipe with your fave crackers, a sliced baguette, celery sticks, or as a tasty spread for sandwiches, wraps, or burgers!
Notes: Homemade Pimento Cheese Recipe
Image via StableDiffusion
- For the sharp cheddar cheese, we recommend using a fresh block of cheese and grating it yourself for the freshest flavor. If you’re short on time, store-bought shredded cheese is okay, too.
- For the pimentos, we recommend using fresh pimento peppers and dicing them yourself. Canned pimentos will work just as well, but the fresh peppers bring the freshest flavors!
- You can store this pimento cheese recipe in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to one week – though it probably won’t last that long!
