Trader Joe’s Fans Say These New Holiday Cookies Are “Dangerously Delicious"
I have to be very, very careful when I cross paths with Trader Joe’s bakery section. From their Sea Salt Brownie Bites to their Chocolate Brooklyn Babka, sometimes my sweet tooth is too strong to not add a dessert (or two!) to my cart.
This dilemma is especially prevalent around the holiday season – the famed grocery chain just dropped some irresistible sweet treats like Teeny Tiny Pecan Pies andPetit Fours, for which I am so grateful.
But there’s one brand-new treat I truly cannot deny, and it’s downright perfect for every seasonal occasion, from cozy Christmas movie nights to holiday parties.
Trader Joe's
Trader Joe’s new Gingerbread Sandwich Cookies have started a riot amongst TJ’s fanatics like me. And what’s not to love about them? They boast two “perfectly spiced, luxuriously soft-textured, rich and molasses-y” cookies that house a deliciously-sweet vanilla frosting.
I’m a massive fan of Little Debbie’s everything, and this version is an undeniable step-up from their beloved Oatmeal Creme Pies (IYKYK).
TJ’s fan account @trader_joes_treasure_hunt highlighted the Gingerbread Sandwich Cookies on their page, and tons of followers chimed in on just how good they are.
“These are my favorite holiday cookies ever,” one commenter wrote.
“Omg this is my kryptonite,” another said.
“They go down like water,” someone else commented.
The Trader Joe’s Gingerbread Sandwich Cookies go for $5.99 for 9 bodaciously icing-stuffed treats (score!). Whether you bring them to the company Christmas party or a gals-only potluck this year, they’re sure to deliver holiday joy at a quality reminiscent of your local bakery.
