The Holidays Have Come Early Thanks To The Pottery Barn x Elf Movie Collab!
Who doesn't want a little bit more Elfmovie magic in their life? The holiday movie holds a special place in so many hearts, and now it can hold a special place in your home, too. Deck your halls this year with Pottery Barn's adorable Elf collection that celebrates the beloved film's 20-year anniversary! This collection has it all — from decor to gifts to bedding, you're sure to find something you'll love.
After checking out the collection, you might find yourself quoting Buddy himself and saying, "I'm in love, I'm in love, and I don't care who knows it!" Here's what you can shop to start getting in the holiday spirit.
Elf Movie Pillows
Oh. my. goodness. Could these pillows get any cuter? These are so perfect to put on your bed or your couch to make everything feel more *festive*!
Comforter and Sheet Set
Let's face it, during the winter months most of us wake up thinking about the holidays and fall asleep thinking about them too. This comforter and sheet set just looks so comfy and feels Christmas-y without being chuegy.
World's Best Coffee Mug
We didn't think our morning cups of coffee could get any better! This mug, though, puts you right in the holiday spirit (plus it's on the larger side, allowing you to fill up even more peppermint-flavored drinks this season).
Elf Double Wine Bag
Be the star of any holiday party you walk into thanks to this adorable Elf movie double wine bag. Not only does it make transportation easy, but it can also serve as a super cute piece of decor.
Knit Wine Bag Beverage Jacket
Ugh, this is almost too cute to handle. Even your red wine can be in the holiday spirit and get in on the cozy sweater action, thanks to this knit wine bag beverage jacket.
Elf Movie Tea Towel
Remind yourself of the four main food groups, as described by Elf, with this charming tea towel. The graphics on this are seriously so fun!
Elf Slippers
Step into the holiday spirit with these festive slippers! Not only do they look like Christmas in a shoe, but the sherpa-lined insides are so comfy, they'll make you feel like you're walking on clouds all day.
Elf Stocking
Make your mantle even more fun this season with these stockings! They're so playful and festive, you really can't go wrong with them.
Jacquard Sherpa Back Throw
Can you ever have too many throw blankets? I think not. Plus, how can you pass up this one that looks like Buddy's iconic outfit?
Figural Punch Candy Bowl
Store your treats in the cutest of ways with this candy bowl. The little legs on the bottom are so stinkin' adorable!
Advent Calendar
Give yourself (or your kiddos) something fun to look forward to each day of the season with this advent calendar. The pictures on each day are our favorite part...besides the treats, of course.
Table Throw
You might want to throw this one in the cart. Make your holiday table more festive with this table throw! The details on it just feel so festive.
Elf Movie Doormat
Alert the public that your home is decked out in holiday spirit with this red doormat. It reads "cotton-headed ninny-muggins" (*gasp*) and has cute little snowflakes all around.
Elf Ornament Set
Bring a little Elf movie magic to your Christmas tree this year! These ornaments are a subtle way to declare your love for the beloved holiday film.
Elf Food Groups Adult Apron
Keep things fun and festive in the kitchen with this food group apron! It's available in both adult and kid sizes, making for a super cute matching moment.
Are you excited about the Elf movie collection with Pottery Barn?
All images via Pottery Barn.