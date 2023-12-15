24 Adorable Christmas Cupcakes That Make The Season Sweeter
Christmas is right around the corner, and we know everyone’s ready to par-tay. Whether you’ll be hosting a bash or two, or attending as a dinner party guest, leave thecookies and cocktails to someone else. Instead, bring out a sweet treat that’s guaranteed to get the most OMGs – cupcakes. You simply can’t go wrong with cute Christmas cupcakes — especially when they feature adorable Santa hats, sugary Frosty faces, and comical Rudolph noses. Here are the tastiest, most crafty Christmas cupcakes for sprucing up the holiday dessert table this year.
Melting Snowmen Cupcakes
Save these snowman Christmas cupcakes from melting by simply scarfing 'em down! The entire holiday party will go bonkers over the detailed decorations, too. (via Brit + Co.)
Reindeer Cupcakes
You need these Christmas cupcakes in your life right now! Break them out while watching your fave Hallmark Christmas movies, and they’ll put you in the most perfect mood. (via Your Cup of Cake)
Christmas Light Cupcakes
The M&M "bulbs" on these little trees have a totally 3D effect. It’s so cool, and the technique is so easy, even the littlest bakers in the house can get in on the decorating action. (via Baked Bree)
Tall Christmas Tree Cupcakes
The secret to building these green trees as tall as possible is ice cream cones. Set some on top of your Christmas cupcakes, then go crazy with the piping bag! (via Averie Cooks)
Santa Hat Cupcakes
Here’s a festive Christmas cupcake that requires zero special decorating tools. Just pipe on store-bought icing straight from the tube, then add mini marshmallows and voila — a jolly Santa hat! (via Frugal Mom Eh!)
White Cupcakes with Peppermint Frosting
This recipe reminds us of our fave Starbucks holiday drink, the Peppermint White Mocha. When anything sweet and minty comes in dessert form, we're there. (via Amanda Wilens)
Bourbon Eggnog Cupcakes
Eggnog is *the* signature drink of the holiday season, and baking it into some Christmas cupcakes only makes it better. (via Barley & Sage)
Festive Cranberry Orange Cupcakes
Cranberry and orange flavors team up alongside pistachio in these vegan cupcakes that'll put the finishing touches on your Christmas dinner. (via A Virtual Vegan)
Snowman Cupcakes
These jolly little guys are guaranteed to bring a smile to everyone’s face. Keep your phone handy to snap some Insta pics while you bake, because they’re guaranteed to rack up the likes. (via Little Sunny Kitchen)
Ultimate Chocolate Reindeer Cupcakes
These Christmas cupcakes are made from the very best chocolate batter you’ll ever taste, then topped with a giant swirl of chocolate ganache. Add a peanut-butter cup head, an M&Ms nose, and candy cane antlers, and they’ll be utterly irresistible. (via Hungry Happenings)
Snowman Cupcakes
These little treats are *snow* good. They're topped with donut holes, so you're basically getting two desserts in one! Both pieces are rolled in confectioner’s sugar before assembling, making this cupcake doubly-sweet. (via Bakerella)
Rudolph the Reindeer Cupcakes
Rudolph the red-nosed reindeer… had a shiny gumball nose! Your littlest guests will be wow-ed to see their fave Christmas character make an appearance on your dessert table. (via Crafty Morning)
Christmas Tree Cupcakes
The base of this holiday cupcake is the richest double-fudge cake batter you’ll ever taste. Prepare for the onslaught, because everyone will be asking for the recipe! (via Frugal Mom Eh!)
Blackberry Cupcakes with Blackberry Buttercream
Blackberries remind us so much of the winter season. If you want to serve some fruity Christmas cupcakes this year, this easy recipe is your best bet! Just wait 'til you try that buttercream. (via Pink Owl Kitchen)
Chai Latte Cupcakes
The warm spices included in chai will also warm your heart as you begin to bake these Christmas cupcakes for the fam. (via A Spicy Perspective)
Easy Snowman Cupcakes
These snowmen are super festive, and they come together fairly quickly using ingredients that you probably already have on-hand. Be sure to finish them off with a generous avalanche of granulated sugar to make them extra sweet. (via One Little Project)
North Pole Cupcakes
These Christmas cupcakes get their jolly flair from a peppermint stick decorated like the North Pole. How cute are these?! (via The Girl Who Ate Everything)
Gingerbread Cupcakes
Cookies + cupcakes = dessert overload. But we're here for it! Each bite of these Christmas cupcakes will bring forth that warm, fuzzy feeling. (via Half Baked Harvest)
Polar Bear Paw Footprint Cupcakes
These polar bear paw-print cupcakes look just like little teddy bear paws. And the clever coconut "fur" makes them just as sweet to look at as they are to eat. (via One Little Project)
Mickey Mouse Santa Hat Cupcakes
Hold onto your holiday Mickey Mouse ears, because everyone’s fave Santa hat cupcakes just got a cartoonish twist. Your new favorite Christmas cupcakes have arrived! (via Two Sisters Crafting)
Hot Chocolate Cupcakes
Christmas season has not truly arrived until you spend a morning sipping on hot chocolate. Be sure to invite a few friends over, because treats this sweet treat must be shared. (via Your Cup of Cake)
Mini Polar Bear Cupcakes
Sprinkles and candies make for the cutest little cupcake faces. These baby bears would be super adorable at a winter wonderland-themed party. (via Bakerella)
Vegan Gingerbread Cupcakes with Snowmen
This vegan gingerbread cupcake base will enchant you and your guests even further once you top them with tiny lil' snowmen. (via Earthly Provisions)
Strawberry Santa Hat Cupcakes
These Christmas cupcakes are as healthy as they get – with a darling strawberry Santa hat! (via Kathryn's Kitchen)
This post has been updated with additional reporting by Meredith Holser.
Lead image via Sunny Little Kitchen.
