This Cinco De Mayo Mocktail Is Perfect For When You're Not *Drinking* Drinking
Listen up, zero-proof babes. Cinco time is undeniably drinko time, but it's easy to feel left out of the May 5th fun. Sure, your local bar has *a few* mocktails on their menu, but it feels sacrilege to count a simple mix of sugary juices as a real mocktail – you get no real flavor and savor from them, when all you're craving is a drink with some bite.
The St. Mezcal spirit from Little Saints delivers on the flavor front without a doubt – a blend of smoky undertones and pepper make every concoction special, this Cinco de Mayo mocktail included. Developed by Nikola Nikoletić, Head Bartender at Patent Pending, the Jaguar's Coupe is equal parts fruity and sour, and 100% sure to keep the good vibes going. See the magic happen below!
How to Make the Jaguar's Coupe
Photo by Gabi Porter
Ingredients:
- 25 oz fresh bell pepper juice
- .5 oz pineapple juice
- .75 oz lime
- .75 oz honey
- 2 oz St. Mezcal
Instructions:
- Pour ingredients into a shaker with ice, shake.
- Pour contents into coupe glass, and enjoy your Jaguar's Coupe mocktail for Cinco!
About Little Saints St. Mezcal
Image via Little Saints
Little Saints St. Mezcal ($50)
This plant-powered, zero-proof take on mezcal from Little Saints brings a sophisticated flavor profile to any mocktail. Inspired by the “elixir of the gods,” this spirit elevates your mixology routine with strong notes of palo santo, ginger, fennel, cardamom, pepper, and vanilla. Each serving pours 100 grams of lion's mane mushrooms (rich in brain, gut, and heart-healthy nutrients), so every sip is fun, yet functional.
Brit + Co. may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
