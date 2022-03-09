La Croix Added A New Spring Flavor We Can't Wait To Try
I pride myself on drinking more sparkling water than pretty much anyone else I know, and La Croix is definitely one of my top go-tos. Whether I'm sipping it straight up or using it in La Croix cocktails, it always brings a moment of total refreshment. I personally feel you can't go wrong with their classic Orange, Lemon, or Pamplemousse varieties, but I also look forward to trying new La Croix flavors as they come out. And this spring, La Croix is debuting a new flavor I personally can't wait to try: Cherry Blossom!
What exactly does Cherry Blossom taste like, you ask? According to La Croix's website, "a botanical twist of sweet and tart, the dazzling taste of blossoming Spring!". Sounds good to us. We think this flavor would be absolutely perfect in this particular La Croix mocktail:
Cherry Blossom La Croix and Lavender Mocktail
(Makes 2 10-ounce drinks)
Ingredients:
Lavender Simple Syrup:
- 2 cups water
- 1 cup sugar
- 2 tablespoons food-quality, dried lavender
Mocktails:
- Ice
- 6 ounces cherry juice
- 2 ounces of lavender simple syrup
- 4 ounces Cherry Blossom La Croix soda
- Whole cherries or other fruits, to garnish
Instructions:
1. To Make the Simple Syrup: Add the water, sugar, and lavender to a small saucepan over high heat. Whisk to combine and bring the mixture to a boil. Cover, reduce the heat to low, and simmer for 10 minutes. Remove from the heat and allow the mixture to steep for about 30 minutes, covered.
2. Strain the lavender buds from the liquid and discard. Allow the mixture to cool. You can store the simple syrup in a glass container in the refrigerator for about two weeks.
3. To Make the Mocktails: Add ice to a cocktail shaker and to 2 (10-ounce) glasses. Add the juice and simple syrup to the shaker. Shake, then pour evenly into the glasses. Top each drink with the La Croix. Garnish with cherries or other fruits of your choice, and enjoy.
(Adapted from Brit + Co's Pamplemousse La Croix and Lavender Mocktail.)
List Of La Croix Flavors
If you're following along, this brings the total number of La Croix flavors to 21 (and that's just classic La Croix... that number doesn't even count their Cúrate or Nicola lines of bevvies). Here's the total list of La Croix flavors available, fyi:
- Pure (Unflavored)
- Lime
- Lemon
- Orange
- Razz-Cranberry
- Berry
- Peach-Pear
- Pamplemousse
- Coconut
- Passionfruit
- Mango
- Apricot
- Tangerine
- Key Lime
- Hibiscus
- Pastèque
- Limoncello
- Black Razzberry
- Guava São Paulo
- Beach Plum
- Cherry Blossom
Which of these La Croix flavors is your favorite?