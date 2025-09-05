13 Cozy Comfort Movies To Fill The 'Gilmore Girls' Void In Your Life

Gilmore Girls is all about those comforting, fall vibes — which is why our lists of cozy books and heartwarming TV shows are perfect for Gilmore Girls fans! But if you're in the mood for a movie night that gives you all the same warm, fuzzy feelings the best fall Gilmore Girls episodes offer, then you've come to the right place.

Here are the best comfort movies any Gilmore Girls fan can bookmark for a pick-me-up!

Sweet Home Alabama (2002) Touchstone Pictures/Disney After getting engaged, fashion designer Melanie returns to her small Alabama hometown to secretly finalize her divorce, and winds up finding Alabama a lot more homey than she remembers. This Reese Witherspoon classic gives us all the same feelings Gilmore Girls does — and it leaves us feeling warm right down to our toes.

Sweet Home Alabama stars Reese Witherspoon, Josh Lucas, Patrick Dempsey, and Candice Bergen.

​Elizabethtown (2005) Paramount Just like in Sweet Home Alabama, Drew finds himself back in his hometown after his father passes away and he's left to decide every detail about the funeral. But when Drew meets flight attendant Claire on his flight, things begin to look up. Elizabethtown is one of my favorite movies of all time, and it's definitely a comfort movie for Gilmore Girls fans. It's all about family and simply enjoying time with people who make you happy. It's a fairly simple plot, but the interactions between the characters make the movie shine. Elizabethtown stars Orlando Bloom, Kirsten Dunst, Susan Sarandon, and Alec Baldwin.

Rye Lane (2023) Hulu Gilmore Girls perfectly captures virtually every stage of a romantic relationship, and breakup, throughout its 7-year run. And in Rye Lane, when Dom and Yas meet in Londn, they bond over a strangely eventful day — and how horrible their respective breakups have been. Everyone who watches this movie falls in love with it, which is just another reason to press play. Rye Lane stars David Jonsson, Vivian Oparah, Colin Firth, and Alice Hewkin.

Because I Said So (2007) Universal Pictures Just like Lorelai, Daphne loves her three daughters (one of whom is actually played by Lauren Graham!). And just like any good Gilmore Girls episode, the family is thrown into chaos when Daphne decides to help her youngest daughter find the perfect guy. Because I Said So stars Diane Keaton, Mandy Moore, Gabriel Macht, Piper Perabo, and Lauren Graham.

​Waitress (2007) Searchlight/Fox/Disney Waitress Jenna dreams of using her exceptional pie-making talent to escape her small town, and her unhappy marriage. Reconciling dreams and reality is already complicated enough, but when she begins an affair with her doctor, things start to spiral even further. The diner will remind you of Luke's, and Jenna's friendships with Becky and Dawn are beautifully reminiscent of Sookie and Lorelai's! Waitress stars Keri Russell, Nathan Fillion, Cheryl Hines, and Jeremy Sisto.

​Mystic Pizza (1988) — Rent On Amazon Prime The Samuel Goldwyn Company Mystic Pizza might not be a diner like Luke's, but Kat, Daisy, and Jojo's drive (and their big dreams) will definitely remind you of Rory. The three young women must navigate complicated relationships, work, and money while trying to plan for the future. I stopped by the real-life pizza joint during my New England road trip this summer, and I can confirm this pizza will change your life — just like Gilmore Girls did! Cast: Julia Roberts, Annabeth Gish, Lili Taylor, Vincent D’Onofrio, William R. Moses, and Adam Storke.

​Julie & Julia (2009) Columbia Pictures Speaking of food, anyone who's been dying to recreate all those Gilmore Girls recipes will love this comfort movie, which follows New Yorker Julie as she makes her way through over 500 of Julia Child's recipes in the present day. Meanwhile, in the '50s, Julia herself is on her own journey to becoming the chef we know and love today. Julie & Julia stars Meryl Streep, Amy Adams, Stanley Tucci, and Chris Messina.

Love in Taipei (2023) Paramount+ Just like when Rory leaves for college in Gilmore Girls season 4, shy Ever Wong discovers a whole new world when she leaves America for the Huewei summer school program in Taipei, Taiwan. But, also like Rory, Ever finds that her new life offers much more than studying. Love in Taipei stars Ross Butler, Ashley Liao, and Nico Hiraga.



​The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants (2005) Warner Bros. Pictures Alexis Bledel's Lena feels somewhat similar to Rory: she's very smart but also somewhat shy. But while Rory excels at academia, Lena shines as an artist. And when she ends up spending her summer in Greece with her grandparents, she shares a pair of pants, and letters, with her three best friends Tibby, Bri, and Carmen. I wonder if Paris Geller would be a good pen pal? The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants stars Blake Lively, America Ferrera, Alexis Bledel, and Amber Tamblyn.

​You've Got Mail (1998) Warner Bros. Pictures In this Meg Ryan comfort movie, two bookstore owners in New York City fall in love over the internet, unaware they're arch nemeses in real life. Stars Hollow wouldn't be Stars Hollow without its beautiful fall scenes, and You've Got Mail is definitely one of Meg's most autumnal movies of all time. You've Got Mail stars Tom Hanks, Meg Ryan, Greg Kinnear, Parker Posey.

​Hocus Pocus (1993) Disney Speaking of autumn scenes, Hocus Pocus has some of the most beautiful New England backdrops of any movie I've seen! Gilmore Girls isn't necessarily synonymous with Halloween, but I couldn't pass up the opportunity to bring it up ;). When Max accidentally brings three witches back to life in '90s Salem, he has to team up with his crush, his little sister, and a talking cat to stop them. Hocus Pocus stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy, Thora Birch, Vinessa Shaw, and Omri Katz.

​Lady Bird (2017) A24 While Lorelai and Rory is one of Gilmore Girls' strongest relationships, Lorelai and Emily's is one of my favorites. Watching them grow from barely speaking to crying at Lorelai's graduation is so special!! And you'll be reminded of these powerful women when you watch Lady Bird, which follows an awkward and stubborn high schooler trying to survive senior year and her tense relationship with her mom. Lady Bird stars Saoirse Ronan, Laurie Metcalf, Tracy Letts, Beanie Feldstein, and Lucas Hedges.

​The Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012) Summit Entertainment Gilmore Girls wouldn't be Gilmore Girls without Chilton and Stars Hollow High. Even if you hated high school, I'm sure you'll love The Perks of Being a Wallflower (and not just because it's one of the best contemporary coming-of-age movies ever). The film follows introverted Charlie as he navigates freshman year, friendships with seniors, and all the drama that comes with both. And somehow, it captures EXACTLY what it felt like to be in high school in the 2010s. The Perks of Being a Wallflower stars Logan Lerman, Emma Watson, Ezra Miller, Paul Rudd, and Nina Dobrev.

This post has been updated.