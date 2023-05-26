6 Sweat-Proof Makeup Hacks From A Celeb MUA That Really Work
When we're enjoying our favorite burger and playing outdoor games, the last thing we want to worry about is sweating off our makeup. Ending the afternoon with mascara under your eyes and streaks in your tinted moisturizer is both uncomfortable and annoying, which is exactly why we talked to celebrity makeup artist Elizabeth Seropian (who works with names like Jacqueline Fernandez, Noah Cyrus, and the Stallone family) for her best tips and tricks.
How can I do a full face of makeup without feeling weighed down?
Image via Weder Soares Dos Santos/Pexels
You don't need heavy products to achieve a full face of makeup. Seropian recommends using a lightweight primer and either a weightless foundation or a tinted moisturizer.
"Choose cream or liquid-based products for blush, bronzer, and highlighter, set with a lightweight powder, and consider using a setting spray to keep everything in place," she adds. Setting cream products with a powder helps to lock them in because they bond together.
"Less is more when it comes to feeling weighed down by makeup," she adds.
What order should I apply products for sweat-proof coverage?
"Start with an oil-free primer to control shine and extend makeup wear," she says. "Apply a sweat-proof foundation or tinted moisturizer and blend it evenly." Blending is a key element of any makeup routine because you want to make sure you can't see any sharp edges in your products.
Next, use a waterproof concealer, blend it into the skin, and set with translucent powder. "Apply waterproof blush and bronzer for color and definition. Use waterproof eyeliner and mascara," Seropian says. "Finish with a sweat-resistant setting spray to seal your makeup. This order will help you achieve long-lasting, sweat-proof coverage." Yes, please!
How can I refresh my makeup if I'm out and about?
Image via Dellon Thomas/Pexels
"A simple hack to refresh your summer makeup while on-the-go is to carry a facial mist or setting spray with you," Seropian says. Whenever you feel your makeup fading or any oiliness on the skin, lightly spritz your face.
"This will not only help to hydrate your skin but also revive your makeup, giving it a fresh and dewy appearance," she says.
Seropian also recommends using blotting papers if you need to absorb excess oil: "Gently press the blotting paper on the areas of concern to remove any shine. Finish off with a touch of translucent powder on those areas to set the makeup and keep it looking fresh throughout the day."
Can you recommend a waterproof mascara that doesn’t feel hard?
Image via cottonbro studio/Pexels
"Benefit Cosmetics BADgal BANG! Waterproof Mascara provides excellent waterproof performance without feeling heavy on the lashes," she says. "It gives a voluminous and lengthening effect while still maintaining a lightweight feel. The formula is comfortable to wear throughout the day and doesn't weigh down the lashes."
What's a foundation that doesn’t feel suffocating?
Image via Shiny Diamond/Pexels
"I recommend the Estée Lauder Double Wear Stay-in-Place Foundation," Seropian adds. "Known for its long-wearing formula, this foundation offers buildable coverage without feeling heavy or cakey. It provides a natural matte finish and is resistant to sweat and humidity, making it a great option for all-day wear."
Just make sure you start small — Seropian warns that a little goes a long way.
What is your go-to method for removing waterproof makeup?
Image via cottonbro studio/Pexels
We've all struggled to remove waterproof makeup at the end of a long day, when all we really want to do is climb in bed instead. Seropian recommends using a dual-phase makeup remover or oil-based cleanser.
"These products effectively break down waterproof formulas without being harsh on the skin," she says. "Simply apply the product onto a cotton pad and gently swipe over the areas with waterproof makeup, or massage the cleanser onto dry skin and rinse with warm water. Follow up with a gentle cleanser and moisturizer to maintain skin health."
What are some common mistakes when it comes to sweat-proof makeup?
Image via Karolina Grabowska/Pexels
Seropian says that skipping primer, using heavy foundations, over-powdering, neglecting setting spray, and constantly touching the face are common mistakes she sees people make.
"Remember to prime, opt for lightweight foundations, use a light hand with powder, use setting spray, and blot sweat instead of wiping it off," she recommends instead. "Remember you can always build as you go when applying any of these products. Less is more!"
