7 Costco New Arrivals You Can't Miss In May

Costco is seemingly always cookin’ something up, whether it's tasty new bakery goodies or a stunning spread of seasonal snacks. In fact, the grocer just dropped a ton of new items for summertime! From sweet treats to caffeinated pick-me-ups, these are the 7 Costco new arrivals you absolutely have to try in May before they fly off shelves.

Scroll on for 7 can't-miss Costco new arrivals to shop now!

Costco Chick-fil-A Original Chicken Sauce Yep, you can now get your Chick-fil-A fix straight from Costco, thanks to this $10 2-pack of their original sauce! We'll be grabbing 3 at a time for dressing chicken strips, nuggets, wraps, and so much more.

Costco Rip Van Wafels Dark Chocolate Wafers Chocolate lovers, rise up! These new wafers filled with dark chocolate come individually-wrapped for a nice mid-day treat. With 120 calories and only 2 grams of sugar per bite, this $13 find proves snack time doesn't have to weigh you down.

Costco Sonoma Creamery Pepperoni Pizza Crisps Made with high-quality mozzarella, these pizza-flavored cheese crisps are baked to pure perfection and contain a whopping 13 grams of protein per serving! These are a must if you're a snacker on a high-protein diet and will only run you $14 for a big ol' bag.

Costco Siete Chocolate Chip Cookies We adore Siete over here because their sweet treats are made simply (hello, almond flour and coconut oil!) and also boast gluten-free and vegan titles. Dotted with the ideal ratio of chocolate chips to cookie dough, you also get a hint of Mexican vanilla in every bite of this $12 bag!

Costco Gochujang Flavored SPAM SPAM is already so yummy, but it just got yummier with this new Costco find. Flavored with spicy gochujang, these cans ($28 for 8) would work so well atop an Asian salad or in some homemade musubi!

Costco Starbucks by Nespresso Variety Pack Nespresso Vertuo users will be delighted to know they can stock up on their fave Starbucks coffee flavors at Costco! This variety pack includes both regular and blonde espresso pods, plus Pike Place and Caffe Verona brews – and it's shoppable for $80 for 68 pods. That's just a little over $1 per cup... your drive-thru order could never.

Costco Haribo Wild Berry Goldbears With brand-new flavors like blackberry, blueberry, raspberry, strawberry, and wild cherry, these Haribo gummy bears make such a fun summer snack. A little under $18 gets you 12 bags at Costco, so you can totally save them to last the whole season – and beyond.

Subscribe to our newsletter to discover more of the best new grocery finds from Costco, Trader Joe's, Aldi, and more!