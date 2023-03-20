"Crying In H Mart" Is Getting The Movie Treatment
Out of all of our top reads of 2022, Crying in H Mart was among the best, and for good reason. The honesty and emotion woven throughout the story, as well as author Michelle Zauner's background in music, gave it a truly beautiful cadence. We got the scoop on the new film adaptation of the NYT bestselling memoir. Keep reading for everything you need to know about the film, and check back here for more info.
Is Crying in H Mart going to be a movie?
Yes, Crying in H Mart is becoming a feature film from MGM Orion Pictures. The Hollywood Reporter announced the project in June 2021.
Who's directing the film?
Will Sharpe, who starred in The White Lotus and Flowers has been tapped to direct.
What is Crying in H Mart about?
Indie rockstar Michelle Zauner chronicles her relationship with her mother throughout a Korean American childhood in this memoir, from their bond over food to journeys to Korea that bring them together. When illness takes her mother away, Michelle must figure out what life looks like on her own.
Is Crying in H Mart worth reading?
If the 16,751 4.5-star Amazon reviews don't convince you to read this book, maybe the 50 weeks on The New York Times best-seller list for combined print and e-book nonfiction can! We definitely recommend checking it out.
