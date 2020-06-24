Actually Cute Bike Gear to Wear Now That We All Bike
Self-quarantine orders have changed our daily habits, from work to working out. No longer are we sitting in traffic in our cars or commuting on the train. Instead, we're biking! Like, all of us. And the endorphin boost is keeping our spirits high and our calorie intake (baking, biking…) low. Here are the cutest cycling clothes, including picks from a new collab between Outdoor Voices and Rapha that launched this week, *and* some cute accessories. Basically, everything but the bike!
TOPS
BOTTOMS
Electra Domed Ringer Bell $13-$15
TIEM Slipstream Cycle Sneaker $130
Where are you biking these days? Share with us @BritandCo!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
- This Camp Is the Most Empowering Way to Experience the Outdoors ... ›
- 34 Tech-cessories to Ask Santa For This Christmas - Brit + Co ›
- A Cooler, Cargo System, and Lockable Bike Trunk in One - Brit + Co ›
- Boncho, the Kickstarter Bike Poncho Makes Riding in the Rain Not ... ›
- 22 Pieces of Workout Gear That Will Make You WANT to Hit the Gym ... ›
- 15 Bike Lights That Won't Look Lame on Your Frame - Brit + Co ›
- 10 Creative Ways to Hang Up Your Bike - Brit + Co ›
- Bike to Work + Beyond With 25 Must-Haves for the Stylish Biker - Brit ... ›
- 40 Rad Bike Gadgets to Rock Your Ride - Brit + Co ›
- 10 Innovative Bike Gadgets - Brit + Co ›
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days momming her little one Matilda.