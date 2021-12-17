Christmas Cacti, Rainbow Stockings, and More Holiday Crafts to Make This Weekend
You might not be making toys in your workshop, but with all your holiday crafts, the elves aren't the only busy bodies this time of year! Invite your pod over for a weekend of DIYs to get your #HandmandeChristmas off to a good start. With pillows, wreaths, and ornaments, there's a little something for everyone here.
DIY Paper Poinsettias
Finally! Christmas florals that aren't harmful to your kitties. We think these crepe blooms are even prettier than the real thing. (via The House That Lars Built)
DIY Cornstarch Holiday Ornaments
Kick it old school with a craft you probably haven't done since grade school. The only difference is that now your ornaments will be the freshest around. (via Club Crafted)
DIY Pom-Pom Oven Mitts
A set of these mitts along with a spatula, a tasty cookie mix, and some measuring spoons would make for the perfect last-minute gift. (via A Kailo Chic Life)
DIY Painted Jingle Bell Wreath
With this wreath on your front door, all your holiday guests will be announced with a festive jingle. (via Handmade Charlotte)
DIY Rainbow Christmas Stockings
Keep it Kawaii this month with festive rainbow decor. Santa will be delighted to fill each stocking with the very best stuffers. (via A Bubbly Life)
DIY His & Hers Ornament Wreaths
What better way to display all your personal faves than on a wreath? When you're cramped for space or just don't have time for a tree, a wreath is the perfect alternative. (via PMQ for Two)
DIY Reindeer Drink Stirrers
Looks like Rudolph had one too many cocktails, which is why he's got that adorable red nose. (via Lovely Indeed)
DIY Holiday Wreath Glasses
Photo booth props are the best part of any party, so you better make 'em good! Your BFFs will be fighting to wear these adorable wreath glasses in the group shot. (via Bright & Bubbly)
DIY Ice Skate Pillow
Traditional yet chic, this pillow project is perfect for your glam Christmas decor. (via A Beautiful Mess)
DIY Christmas Tree Cactus
Spread some cheer by adding trim and ribbons to your plants and cacti. You'll get the Christmas vibe without all the hassle of hauling a tree around. (via Sugar & Cloth)
DIY Holiday Wax Sachets
For a handmade gift exchange, these naturally scented sachets are like a candle, but without the flame. (via Hello Glow)
