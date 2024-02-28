It's Official: The 2024 Dunkin' Spring Menu Is The Tastiest One Yet
In case springtime couldn't get any better, the Dunkin' spring menu has finally arrived! It dropped on February 21 with tons of new drinks and snacks to enjoy as the weather warms up. Below, we're rounding up all the tasty picks that you can order for yourself, friends, and family this season!
As we turn the page to a new season (hellooo, spring!), we're happy to be transitioning our winter menus full of hearty comfort foods to lighter options like fresh pasta salads and filling galettes. Our go-to fast food joints are doing the same: Starbucks' leaked spring menu is reportedly welcoming lavender to replace winter's nutty pistachio favors, and Dunkin' is ushering in more fruit-forward bevs!
Here's a peek at the full Dunkin' spring menu, including new drinks and food items. Keep reading for the epic rewards savings you can take advantage of through April!
Drinks On The Dunkin' Spring Menu
NEW! Berry Burst SPARK'D Energy
If you're looking for a new way to power your day (that's not coffee), you need to check out Dunkin's new SPARK'D Energy drinks. There are two fruity flavors available – Berry Burst and Peach Sunshine – and each one is sparkling and perfectly fizzy!
The Berry Burst option (pictured above) carries sweet notes of raspberry and strawberry.
“America turns to Dunkin’, from sunrise to sunset, to help them power through their day,” said Beth Turenne, Dunkin’s Vice President of Category Management. “With the introduction of SPARKD’ Energy by Dunkin’, we set out to create a deliciously unique option for our guests. It’s not just another energy drink; it’s a totally new way to run on Dunkin’, incorporating the flavors that we know our fans enjoy.”
A small SPARK'D drink has 96mg of caffeine and 18g of sugar. The medium size has 144mg of caffeine and 27g of sugar. The large size has 192mg of caffeine and 37g of sugar.
NEW! Peach Sunshine SPARK'D Energy
Next up on the Dunkin' spring menu! Meet Peach Sunshine. This SPARK'D Energy drink is the perfect reflection of the spring season (yay, warm weather!), with notes of lychee and peach in every sparkling sip.
NEW! Churro Signature Latte
I love churros with every fiber of my being, truly. That's exactly why this new Signature Latte on the Dunkin' spring menu is so freakin' scrumptious!
The Churro Signature Latte blends a dose of sweet churro flavoring, rich espresso, and milk, all topped off with whipped cream, caramel drizzle, and cinnamon sugar. You can order it iced or hot.
NEW! Cinnamon Vanilla Coffee
Some days you want iced coffee, but others, you want something hot. The Cinnamon Vanilla Coffee on the Dunkin' spring menu is the ultimate pick for ordering at different temps. Available iced or hot, this brewed coffee is crafted with churro and vanilla syrups, then customized with as much cream or milk as you'd like.
Food Items On The Dunkin' Spring Menu
NEW! Breakfast Empanada
Grab-and-go breakfasts have met their match with the all-new Breakfast Empanada from Dunkin'! This portable little pocket of food is packed to the brim with melty, cheesy goodness: scrambled eggs, sausage, and melty cheddar huddle together inside a flaky, buttery crust that you can easily hold in your hand (and snack on) on your way to work or the gym.
NEW! Banana Chocolate Chip Bread
Banana bread, in my mind, is a no-brainer when it comes to snacks you can eat with coffee. This tender and chocolatey loaf joined the Dunkin' spring menu just in time for National Banana Bread Day on February 23. It's served sealed and pre-packaged so it can retain its moisture.
NEW! Churro Donut
To accurately echo two of the new spring drinks, the Signature Churro Latte and the Cinnamon Vanilla Coffee, Dunkin' introduced the Churro Donut to their bakery selection. This textured ring donut is rolled in bouts of cinnamon sugar after being deep-fried to absolute perfection. The inside is soft and pillowy – the best contrast to the sugary exterior!
Dunkin' Rewards Spring Opportunities
- On February 29 (Leap Day) only, Dunkin' Rewards members can get a $2 Medium Cinnamon Vanilla Coffee when they order in the Dunkin’ mobile app.
- Additionally, members can earn 4X points on all mobile app orders on February 29 (Leap Day).
- Through March 1-April 30, members can get a medium Cold Brew for just $3 when they order through the Dunkin' mobile app.
- Members can earn 100 Bonus Points when they place on order in the mobile app on Mondays.
- 2X Points for all members who order the new SPARK'D drinks through the mobile app in March.
- 2X Points on all Signature Lattes when Boosted Members place an order in the mobile app.
- 3X Points when Boosted Members place an order in the mobile app on Wednesdays.
