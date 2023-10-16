Meet The Dunkin’ Holiday Menu For 2023, Including *New* Loaded Hash Browns
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
Rumors about the Dunkin’ holiday menu for 2023 have officially hit the internet – and it seems to be making an early debut, just like the fall menu. If you’re *just* as excited for peppermint mocha season as we are, get ready for an epic lineup of old favorites and newcomers! Launching November 1 (shade to the Starbucks winter menu that’s rumored to drop November 2? 👀), fans are already pumped for the Dunkin’ holiday menu. Let’s get into what exactly will be available!
Drinks On The Dunkin' Holiday Menu For 2023
Cookie Butter Cold Brew
This returning iced coffee is crafted with Brown Sugar Cookie Syrup then topped with Cookie Butter Cold Foam and Cookie Butter Crumbles.
Peppermint Mocha Signature Latte
The chain’s Peppermint Mocha-infused latte gets finished off with whipped cream, chocolate drizzle, and even some hot chocolate powder.
Toasted White Chocolate Signature Latte
This Toasted White Chocolate latte is topped with whipped cream, a sweet caramel drizzle, and a nice dusting of cinnamon-sugar.
NEW! Spiced Cookie Coffee
With the Spiced Cookie Coffee, your average hot or iced coffee gets a sweet boost with Brown Sugar Cookie and Vanilla syrups plus a splash of oat milk.
Food Items On The Dunkin' Holiday Menu For 2023
NEW! Loaded Hash Browns
This hand-sized bowl of hash brown bites gets a warm drizzle of queso sauce and bacon crumbles on top. It sounds unbelievably delicious for breakfast, dinner, and TBH, everything in between.
Triple Chocolate Muffin
This sugary snack boasts a chocolate muffin base made with a cocoa blend that’s filled with even more chocolate chips.
Holiday Sprinkle Donuts
Red and green snowflake-shaped sprinkles will join the Strawberry, Chocolate, and Vanilla Frosted donuts for the holiday season. These morning treats will hit the Dunkin’ holiday menu on November 29.
Famous foodie accounts @markie_devo and @snackolator are typically the first to spread the news about all things fast food, so the Dunkin’ holiday menu leaks from the both of them come as no surprise.
In true foodie fashion, there seems to be as much disappointment as there is excitement from Dunkin’ fans sounding off in their comments.
“Everyone sleeps on Gingerbread,” one person wrote, noticing the absence of the popular holiday flavor. “Like a Gingerbread donut with vanilla frosting would be bomb… and Gingerbread coffee or lattes are amazing.”
“We want gingerbread back,” another echoed, with a sad face emoticon accompanying their comment.
The new food item, Loaded Hash Browns, are getting the people going.
“These loaded hash browns though,” someone said.
“I'm not a big Dunkin’ coffee person but the loaded hash browns look pretty good,” another wrote.
Images via Dunkin'.
