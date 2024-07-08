8 Ultra-Reliable Beauty Products I Just Have To Stock Up On Every Prime Day
If there's one thing I love Amazon Prime Day for, it's the fact that most of my favorite beauty products are shoppable at incredible deals. I simply can't miss out on using their two-day sale for the benefit of my skin and makeup – and my wallet! Of course, there are things that I run out of quickly like shampoo and SPF, but there are currently a ton of early deals on other goodies. I've scoured the early deals for this year's Amazon Prime Day (July 16-17) and found 8 products I will definitely be stocking up on to use for the rest of the year and beyond! Make sure if you buy anything, you snag these editor-approved faves and more.
CeraVe Hydrating Sheer Sunscreen SPF 30
$12, was $18
Sunscreen is an absolute non-negotiable in my skincare routine, so shopping for some during Prime Day (when it's at the best price possible) is a must. This creamy CeraVe SPF might be on the sheerer side, but it still supplies amazing coverage from the sun. Its formula has both physical and chemical components that protect your face and body, making it super versatile. I am especially obsessed with the fact that it's fragrance-free so it can support my sensitive skin days.
Hempz Koa & Sweet Almond Body Moisturizer
$16, was $28
This body lotion smells like absolute heaven, though its scent isn't too overpowering. It delivers a light layer of vanilla and almond to make me feel and look like a glowing goddess. I find the Hempz brand is more hydrating than most other lotions in my rotation, too – it's packed with essential vitamins and minerals and isn't overly greasy, which is perfect for last-minute applications before I head out the door!
Kitsch Castor Oil Shampoo Bar
$12, was $17
Shampoo bars are where it's at! This one from Kitsch will last me literal months, as opposed to traditional liquid bottled shampoos. This Prime Day, I am definitely going to be stocking up on multiple bars to take advantage of the 33% off deal. The added benefit to this pick is that it's made with castor oil, which aids in hair growth. It's crafted without any sulfates, parabens, phthalates, silicones, artificial fragrances, or dyes, making it suitable for any hair type – even color-treated strands.
Daolyo Pimple Patches
$9, was $10, plus option to use 40% off coupon
Pimple patches are another must-have for my vanity. I cannot live without them. When I get a surprise whitehead, I can just slap one of these star-shaped babies on my breakout, and it's minimized within a day. Pimple patches like these can vary from brand to brand, but I find that the all-natural blend of tea tree oil, salicylic acid, and calendula oil that these have is most beneficial to my skin! Plus, the fact that they come in a cute shape and multiple colors makes 'em the perfect accessory.
BS-MALL Makeup Sponge Set
$7, was $8
I use a makeup sponge just about every time I apply foundation or concealer, so they wear out fairly easily and quickly, even with routine washes. That's why stocking up on a 7-pack like this is perfect for all my avid makeup wearers out there! This set comes complete with three different shapes and sizes to suit your needs, so you can go and get your glow on. Plus, they're made from non-latex and non-allergic materials that don't irritate your beautiful face!
Byoma Melting Balm Facial Cleanser
$12, was $15
Using cleanser is an everyday occurrence for me, so of course, it runs out in no time. I've recently been exploring the magic that is balm cleanser, and I adore it. This one from Byoma is super easy to use and I find that it melts my makeup off seamlessly. It boasts an oil-based formula, but isn't even greasy. More than anything, my skin feels soft and hydrated after I use it! The fact that it's 20% off ahead of Prime Day gives me the perfect excuse to snag a couple canisters to use throughout the year for a better price!
e.l.f. Skin Suntouchable Whoa Glow SPF 30
$12, was $14
This sunscreen is all about shimmer and glow, which is so strong that I can wear it on its own and still look stunning. It's very lightweight on the face, so I also like to use it as a primer when makeup is in the picture. It's formulated with aloe, hyaluronic acid, and squalane, which balance it out perfectly for all skin types. It's also a great size tube to throw in your bag for on-the-go moments.
Lubriderm Daily Moisture Lotion
$18, was $65
This sensitive skin-friendly body lotion is a whopping 73% off ahead of Prime Day, so my eyes immediately went to it. This one is a great pick if you prefer unscented products that still deliver massive moisture. It soaks in so well without leaving a greasy feel on the skin.
