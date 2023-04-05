Spice Up Your Easter Dinner With This Hot Honey Ham Recipe
It's time to kick your Easter celebrations up a notch by adding some spice to traditional dishes. Considering 74% of Americans eat hot sauce with their food, any spice-infused Easter dish is sure to please. This year, the Reynolds brand amps up the holiday excitement with a delicious Hot Honey Ham. It's a delicious balance between spicy and savory, and a perfect option if you want to do something different this year. Hot honey is having a moment, so why not give it a try? Scroll for the recipe – things are heating up!
What You Need To Make Hot Honey Ham
- (1) 8 to 10 pound bone-in smoked half ham
For the Hot Honey Glaze:
- 1 1/2 cups honey
- 2 tablespoons crushed red pepper flakes
For the dressing*:
- 6 red peppers
- 6 biscuits
- 4 to 6 honeycomb pieces
*Dressing quantities may vary depending on the size of your ham and serving platter.
How To Make Hot Honey Ham
Image via Reynolds Wrap
- Preheat your oven to 325°F. Line a pan that is at least 2 inches deep with Reynolds Wrap® Heavy Duty Foil. Place the ham in the pan, cut side down, and tightly cover with foil.
- Cook the ham until your meat thermometer reads 145°F – about 2 to 2 1/2 hours for an 8-pound ham.
- Prep the glaze while the ham is cooking. Combine honey and crushed red peppers. Cook over medium heat, stirring often, until mixture comes to a boil. Remove from heat and reserve half of the mixture for serving.
- Brush your ham with remaining hot honey glaze every 15 minutes during the last hour of baking. Remove from oven and discard foil. Let ham rest for 10 minutes.
- Transfer the cooked ham to a serving dish. Pour remaining hot honey on top. Dress the plate with red peppers, honeycombs and biscuits and serve immediately.
Sign up for our newsletter for more seasonal recipes!
Brit + Co. may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Recipe and header image via Reynolds Wrap