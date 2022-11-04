20 Easy Fall Appetizers for Your Friendsgiving Celebration
Don’t tell the fam, but Friendsgiving may have topped Thanksgiving as your favorite holiday. There’s no feeling like you have to one-up your cousin, you can have that extra glass of affordable fall wine without judgment, and you get to eat food that you *actually* like (sorry, stuffing). Easy Friendsgiving recipes are easy to come by, so when you’re assigned the appetizer, there’s no excuse not to rock it. Get the table set and throw your apron on, because these 19 easy and elegant appetizers will be the talk of your squad until Friendsgiving 2023.
Baked Gruyère in Pastry with Rosemary and Garlic
Store-bought puff pastry makes this recipe a cinch, and there's nothing better than when it's wrapped around melted gruyere with honey, rosemary, and garlic and baked. (via Half-Baked Harvest)
Warm Butternut Squash Dip With Gruyère and Pistachios
Does anything sound more autumnal than butternut squash dip? Negative. Make it cheesy with Gruyère and add a salty crunch with pistachios. (via Feed Me Phoebe)
Apple Cranberry Walnut Salad
Salad is a necessity for your Friendsgiving meal, and this one makes a great first course. Good luck trying to keep everyone from filling up before dinner. (via Creme de la Crumb)
Apricot Ricotta Honey Basil Bites
If you have other dishes to prepare, no-cook appetizers are a great way to keep your guests satisfied without having to make more room in the oven. These ripe apricots are stuffed with honey-sweetened ricotta and topped with basil and tangy balsamic. (via Reluctant Entertainer)
Bacon-Wrapped Brussels Sprouts
Brussels sprouts are definitely a love-it-or-hate-it veggie. Pro tip: If you wrap it in bacon, people will be a lot more likely to love them. (via Fit Foodie Finds)
French Baked Brie Recipe With Figs, Walnuts and Pistachios
When you’re planning out your perfect Friendsgiving menu, remember that you can’t go wrong with warmed Brie. Serve with your favorite multigrain crackers and watch it disappear before your eyes. (via The Mediterranean Dish)
Baked Figs With Goat Cheese
In just 15 minutes you could be serving your friends this luxurious hors d’oeuvre. Switch things up and stuff with your choice of blue cheese, goat cheese or ricotta. (via Happy Kitchen Rocks)
Bite-Sized Blooming Onions
Cipollini onions make the perfect miniature alternative to a big ol’ blooming onion. This way, everyone can have as many as they want without having to share. (via Macheesmo)
Butternut Squash Deviled Eggs With Bacon
Give your traditional deviled eggs a fall twist by adding butternut squash to your filling. Top with crispy bacon to balance the sweetness and add a smokey quality. (via Snixy Kitchen)
Cranberry Orange Cheese Ball
This is *not* your grandma’s cheese ball. Cranberry and orange give it a seasonal flavor and sweetness that’ll rival the meal’s desserts. (via Chef in Training)
Honey Crisp and Goat Cheese Ladyfinger Crostini Appetizer
Did you think ladyfingers were only for tiramisu? Think again! Switch from your usual baguette crostini and top the cookies with apples and goat cheese. (via Reluctant Entertainer)
Perfect Fall Cheese Board
Fruit, olives and Gouda — oh my! Building the perfect cheese board is an art you can master. Hint: Layering different textures and heights is key. (via The Pioneer Woman)
Roasted Grape Crostini With Lemon Ricotta and Honey
Don’t underestimate the power of a honeyed crostini. When that warm grape pops in your mouth… pure bliss. (via Parsnips and Pastries)
Mashed Sweet Potato Bacon Cups
If you can boil potatoes, you can make these cups. They require only six ingredients, and your squad is sure to fall in love with them. Winning! (via Real Simple Good)
Parmesan Asparagus Tart
You *finally* have a reason to use that puff pastry in the freezer. Between the flaky crust and creamy Parmesan-ricotta topping, this may just be your new favorite starter. (via NeighborFood)
Baked Samosas
Traditionally, samosas are made with sheet phyllo dough and folded into triangles. Opt for that if you have more time, or try a quick version using pre-made phyllo cups. (via Gimme Some Oven)
Sausage, Spinach and Mushroom Phyllo Cups
These bite-size treats are as easy as sautéing the filling ingredients together and popping the filled cups in the oven to melt the cheese. They’re quick, foolproof and, most importantly, delicious. (via Nutmeg Nanny)
Savory Pumpkin Hummus
Okay, you’re most likely going to have pumpkin pie for dessert, but that doesn’t mean you can’t have pumpkin in your appetizer too. This hummus is ultra savory, so even if you don’t like pie, you’ll LOVE this. (via As Easy As Apple Pie)
Easy Slow Cooker Apple Cider Maple Meatballs
Using frozen meatballs and a slow cooker saves you a ton of time come party day. Don’t be afraid of them turning out bland, though. Apples, apple cider and maple syrup make that impossible. (via Mom on Timeout)
Cheesy Spinach Artichoke Bread
You can’t go wrong with a classic flavor combination like spinach and artichoke. Stuff in a hollowed loaf of Italian bread and slice to serve. (via The View from Great Island)
