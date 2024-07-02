14 Ridiculously Easy Mixed Drinks To Sip This Summer
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.
Your upcoming barbecues and parties call call for mouth-watering summer recipes— including some ridiculously easy mixed drinks to sip! From delicious margaritas to mocktails, you'll love saving time because they don't take more than 10 minutes to make.
Ease, style, and taste are the name of the game this summer so be sure to bookmark these 14 easy mixed drinks that are as refreshing as they're delicious!
The Edgy Veg
Spicy Grapefruit Margarita
Easy mixed drinks should be as quick as they are, well, easy. This grapefruit margarita has a spicy twist thanks to cayenne pepper, but all it takes is just a pinch! The last thing you want to do is burn your tastebuds as you're sipping this cool summer drink! (Via The Edgy Veg)
Half Baked Harvest
Blackberry Tequila Lemon Cooler
According to Tieghan Gerard of Half Baked Harvest, this cocktail is "...the easiest to mix up." It's pretty to look at and it's taste will leave you wanting more. You'll need blackberries, thyme leaves, silver tequila, Florida's Natural Brand Lemonade, and sparkling water as a topper!
The best part is that it only takes 5 minutes to make! (via Half Baked Harvest)
Mixop
Pineapple Cucumber Gin
Sipping gin doesn't have to be boring or colorless. Actually, we like to think it makes for the perfect companion to one of the backyard barbecues you'll no doubt be invited to. The pineapple and cucumber flavors will offset each other, making it one of the easy mixed drinks you don't mind making all summer. (Via Mixop)
Averie Cooks
Malibu Sunset Cocktail
Dreaming of spending time watching the sun set in Malibu? Taste the next best thing with this summer cocktail! In just 2 minutes you'll be sipping on pineapple-orange juice, Malibu coconut rum, and drizzled grenadine. (Via Averie Cooks)
Barley and Sage
Empress Gin French 75 Cocktail
You've never seen the French 75 Cocktail like this before! This pretty drink is made of Empress 1908 Gin, lemon juice, simply syrup, and prosecco.
In case you're curious, the Empress 1908 gin is what makes this French 75 Cocktail the pastel lilac drink we'll gladly share on Instagram! (Via Barley and Sage)
Vanilla And Bean
Cranberry-Orange Gin Smash
Cranberries are known for being a little on the tart side, but their flavor will be balanced by the sweet, citrusy taste of oranges! Add in Grand Marnier, simple syrup, and rosemary leaves, and you've got yourself a lovely gin smash that even your parents won't be able to get enough of. (Via Vanilla And Bean)
Crowded Kitchen
Blue Mojito
We know a classic mojito when we see one, but this blue curaçao version will remind you of the tropical vacation you'll be going on soon. It takes around 7 minutes to blend to perfection, but it's worth every ounce of prep work! (Via Crowded Kitchen)
Cozy Cravings
Lemon Lime Margarita
Easy mixed drinks can look as complicated as they want or simple like this juicy lemon lime margarita! It reminds us of the an adult lemonade, which makes summer get togethers even more fun. (Via Cozy Cravings)
Butternut Bakery Blog
Honeydew Tequila Sour
Make honeydew tequila sour cocktails for the sleepover you plan to host with your closest friends! You'll need a honeydew melon, blanco tequila, melon liqueur, fresh lime juice, agave, honeydew puree, and a large egg white to make this pretty lime drink. (Via Butternut Bakery Blog)
Tito's Vodka
Watermelon Agua Fresca
No doubt someone in your circle has a thing for watermelon so make them this aqua fresca cocktail. Featuring Tito's Handmake Vokda, lime juice, watermelon agua fresca, and mint for garnish, you'll enjoy tasting this smooth drink. (Via Watermelon Agua Fresca)
Vikalinka
Pimm's Recipe
Make this cool summer cocktail when you want to taste something that reminds you of something our ladies on Bridgerton would gladly sip. It's hailed as a nod to British summers and is made up Pimm's No 1, lemonade, elderflower liqueur, strawberries, and more! (Via Vikalinka)
Completely Delicious
Tangerine Sorbet Champagne Floats
Celebrating your best friend's birthday? Make these festive tangerine sorbet champagne floats! All you need is fresh tangerine juice, sparkling wine, granulated sugar, and sparking wine to top everything off! It's one of the easy mixed drinks that doesn't require a lot, but still tastes amazing. (Via Completely Delicious)
Pink Owl Kitchen
Grapefruit Ginger Beer Mocktail
If you're planning to stay away from alcohol this summer, you can make this easy grapefruit ginger beer mocktail! It's equally sweet and tart, making it the perfect drink to toss back in the morning. (Via Pink Owl Kitchen)
Munching with Mariyah
Summer Orange Spritz
Still craving an adult citrus drink? Make this tasty summer orange spritz! You'll need a Meyer lemon, Navel orange, maple syrup, kosher salt, and club soda to make this healthy mocktail. (Via Munching with Mariyah)
Lead image via Half Baked Harvest
