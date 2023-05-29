I Hate Cooking In The Summer, But I Can't Wait To Make These 20 Easy Summer Recipes
From refreshing salads to sizzling grilled dishes and irresistible frozen treats, this collection has everything you need to make the most of the sunny season. Embrace the abundance of seasonal produce and vibrant flavors as you whip up simple yet delicious meals perfect for backyard barbecues, picnics, or relaxed family gatherings. With these easy-to-follow recipes, you'll spend less time in the kitchen and more time soaking up the sun, indulging in the joys of summer feasting. So grab your apron, fire up the grill, and get ready to savor the taste of summer with these delightful recipes.
Watermelon-Peach Chilled Soup
Indulge in a refreshing culinary adventure with a chilled soup recipe that will keep you cool all summer. Embrace the versatility of chilled soups as you explore a world of irresistible ingredients and creative combinations. (via Brit + Co.)
One Pan Caprese Pesto Orzo Bake
Venture into a flavor-packed journey with the delightful One-Pan Caprese Pesto Orzo Bake. Experience the harmonious blend of juicy tomatoes, creamy mozzarella, and fragrant basil as they come together in a comforting, oven-baked dish. With each bite, savor the rich flavors and textures of the cheesy orzo bathed in a luscious pesto sauce, creating a truly satisfying meal that will leave you craving more. (via Half-Baked Harvest)
Mediterranean Portobello Beef Burgers
Topped with vibrant herbs and tangy feta cheese, these burgers are a mouthwatering treat for your taste buds. Perfect for grilling outdoors or cooking on a stovetop, these Mediterranean-inspired burgers are a mouthwatering option that will transport you to sunny coastal flavors. (via The Girl On Bloor)
Pesto Chicken and Avocado Bacon Salad Wraps
Indulge in the combination of tender, flavorful chicken, creamy avocado, crispy bacon, and vibrant greens, all wrapped in a soft tortilla. This recipe offers a refreshing and satisfying light lunch or dinner option, perfect for warm weather. With each bite, experience the delightful medley of textures and the burst of flavors from the zesty pesto and the smoky bacon. (via Half-Baked Harvest)
Grilled Cucumber Flatbread
Prepare to be amazed by the irresistible flavors of the Grilled Cucumber Flatbread. This vegan summer recipe is a game-changer, featuring grilled cucumbers, tangy vegan cream cheese, and fresh herbs. The light and crispy flatbread is the perfect canvas to showcase the vibrant flavors of the ingredients. With its refreshing taste and unique twist on traditional flatbread, this recipe is a must-try for any summer gathering or alfresco dining experience. (via The Edgy Veg)
Vegetable Summer Soup
Savor the vibrant flavors of summer with this Vegetable Summer Soup recipe. Packed with an abundance of fresh seasonal vegetables, each spoonful offers a delightful mixture of textures and tastes. The light broth showcases the natural sweetness of the vegetables, while the aromatic herbs and spices add depth and complexity. Whether hot or chilled, this soup is a refreshing and nourishing option for a light meal or starter in summer. (via Veggie Society)
Strawberry Spinach Salad with Chicken
Immerse yourself in a burst of summery flavors with this captivating Strawberry Spinach Salad with Chicken. This vibrant dish combines the sweetness of fresh strawberries with the crispness of spinach leaves and the heartiness of grilled chicken. Tossed in a tangy vinaigrette, the salad perfectly balances refreshing and savory notes. The juicy strawberries add a pop of color and natural sweetness, complemented by the tender and flavorful chicken. (via The Girl On Bloor)
Sheet Pan Jalapeño Pineapple Shrimp Tacos with Cilantro Garlic Sauce
Topped with zesty lime crema and fresh cilantro, these tacos are a burst of tropical goodness. Whether hosting a summer fiesta or craving a vibrant meal, these Jalapeno Pineapple Shrimp Tacos will surely be a hit. (via Half-Baked Harvest)
Grilled Southwest Chipotle Pizza
The mouthwatering creation showcases a crispy pizza crust topped with a zesty chipotle sauce, creamy avocado, and charred corn kernels. Combining all the ingredients creates a delicious harmony of tastes and textures. With each bite, you'll savor the bold and vibrant flavors that transport you to the heart of Southwest cuisine. This pizza is perfect for those craving a unique and satisfying twist on traditional pizza flavors. (via The Girl On Bloor)
Easy Potato Salad
The creamy dressing coats the tender potatoes, creating a satisfying and flavorful dish. With the perfect blend of tanginess from the mustard and brightness from the herbs, this potato salad is a crowd-pleaser. It's a classic side dish that pairs well with grilled meats and brings a comforting touch to any outdoor gathering. (via Culinary Hill)
Summer Salad With Goat Cheese And Lemon Vinaigrette
An enticing Summer Salad with Goat Cheese and Lemon Vinaigrette captures the season's essence. With its bright colors, delightful textures, and zingy dressing, this Summer Salad is perfect for a light and satisfying meal on a warm summer day. Enjoy the lovely combination of flavors and embrace the taste of summer with every bite. (via Barley And Sage)
Summer Pasta Salad
Discover a delightful Summer Pasta Salad that celebrates the vibrant flavors of the season. Whether enjoyed as a light lunch or a side dish at a summer gathering, this Summer Pasta Salad will surely bring a taste of summer to your table. (via This Wife Cooks)
Summer Sesame Noodles
The Summer Sesame Noodles recipe is a must-try dish for the summer season. Combining chilled noodles, crisp vegetables, and a flavorful sesame dressing creates a refreshing and satisfying meal. This recipe is easy to make and versatile, allowing you to customize it with your favorite veggies and protein options. Prepare these Summer Sesame Noodles for a light and delicious meal that will keep you cool and satisfied on hot summer days. (via Gastroplant)
Best Ever Shrimp Marinade
The Shrimp Marinade recipe is a game-changer for seafood lovers. With just a few simple ingredients, you can transform your shrimp into a succulent and flavorful dish that will impress your taste buds. Whether grilled, baked, or sautéed, this shrimp marinade will elevate your seafood to new heights of deliciousness. Try this recipe and prepare to be amazed by the mouthwatering results. (via The Girl On Bloor)
Strawberry Cobbler
Transport your taste buds to the sweet flavors of summer with this delectable Strawberry Cobbler. The juicy strawberries are nestled in a buttery, golden crust that's both crispy and tender. Each bite offers a delightful balance of tartness and sweetness, making it a perfect dessert for warm evenings. Serve it with a scoop of vanilla ice cream for an extra indulgence. (via Culinary Hill)
Blackberry Lavender Ice Cream Sandwiches
Experience pure delight with the Blackberry Lavender Ice Cream Sandwiches. Combining the fruity sweetness from the blackberries and the subtle floral notes of lavender creates an alluring taste. Each bite offers a harmonious balance of textures and a refreshing burst of summery goodness. These ice cream sandwiches are the perfect treat to beat the heat and satisfy your sweet tooth in the most delightful way possible. (via Half-Baked Harvest)
Peanut Butter Ice Cream Pie
Featuring a crunchy cookie crust filled with creamy ice cream, it's a dessert that will satisfy any sweet tooth. Customize your pie by choosing your favorite ice cream flavors and toppings, allowing you to create a unique and personalized treat. With each bite, you'll experience the delightful contrast between the smooth and cold ice cream and the rich buttery crust. This Ice Cream Pie is the perfect indulgence for hot summer days or any occasion that calls for a refreshing dessert. (via Feel Good Foodie)
Vanilla Bourbon Ice Cream with Grilled Ripe Peach and Caramelized Brown Sugar Soy Sauce
Creamy vanilla and rich bourbon create a unique and indulgent flavor profile. The deep umami caramel adds a savory twist to the sweetness, resulting in a perfectly balanced dessert. This recipe is a must-try for those looking to elevate their ice cream game and experience a sophisticated and delicious treat. (via No Eggs Or Ham)
Strawberry Mango Smoothie
Feel the refreshing burst of summer with a Strawberry Mango Smoothie. This delightful blend combines juicy strawberries and sweet mangoes to create a tropical symphony of flavors. The smoothie is delicious and packed with essential nutrients, making it a guilt-free indulgence. (via Feel Good Foodie)
4 Ingredient Creamy Fruit Popsicle
Quench your summer thirst with these delightful Creamy Fruit Popsicles. These frozen treats are naturally sweet and made with a mixture of fresh and juicy fruits. Whether you savor the vibrant flavors of mixed berries or indulge in the tropical blend of mango and pineapple, these Creamy Fruit Popsicles are a delightful way to cool down and enjoy the season. (via Half-Baked Harvest)
Need more recipes for your book? Sign up for our email newsletter to keep up with all our faves!
Header image via Culinary Hill