21 Stunning Holiday Mocktails To Sip On This Season
Holiday parties come with lots of delicious recipesand an excuse to wear your fanciest party dressand take part in gift giving. As fun as those aspects are, the drinks can be a difficult detail to work out. Even though not everyone wants to sip on a boozy drink, it's easy to feel left out if you don't have a pretty cocktail in-hand.
Well, you're in luck! These holiday mocktails are delicious, easy, and they actually look pretty so that whether you want to serve these to your guests or grab one for yourself, no one will feel excluded — not even the kids!
We gathered recipes from across the internet and on social media, and there's a good chance more than one of these holiday mocktails features ingredients that you already have in your kitchen, especially with your Thanksgiving leftovers.
Keep reading for our favorite holiday mocktails now that the season is in full swing. Cheers!
Brit + Co
Pamplemousse La Croix and Lavender Mocktail
Grapefruit tastes delicious in the winter, which makes this mocktail a great option for any holiday parties or girls' nights you have coming up. (via Brit + Co)
Brit + Co
Sunshine Juice
This Sunshine Juice is the perfect summer cool-down drink, but considering we don't get as much sun as we need in the winter, it also provides a healthy dose of vitamin C that will help you feel sunnier *and* boost your immune system. (via Brit + Co)
Brit + Co
Pomegranate White Tea Fizz
Swap the sparkling wine for sparkling grape juice to make this drink kid- and expectant mom-friendly. White tea pairs well with the pomegranate because of its full flavor, and it's unsweetened for those of us who don't like super sweet drinks. (via Brit + Co)
Two Spoons
Morning Metabolism Boost Drink
The lemon juice and apple cider vinegar add plenty of flavor to this sipper, but the ginger and cinnamon add some nice spice, too. (via Two Spoons)
The Endless Meal
Blood Orange Lemonade
This Blood Orange Lemonade combines oranges with lemonade (two of our favorite things) and is like the winter counterpart to the raspberry lemonade we love to make in the summer. (via The Endless Meal)
A Spicy Perspective
Preggy Punch Mocktail
Add a little bit of summer to your winter bashes with this Preggy Punch Mocktail, which mixes ginger and limeade with pineapple coconut juice. Jelly beans are optional, but could we get some extra cotton candy? (via A Spicy Perspective)
Half Baked Harvest
Vanilla Cinnamon Maple Whiskey Sour
The flavors in this Vanilla Cinnamon Maple Whiskey Sour are all of our favorite winter picks mixed into one. While this recipe originally calls for bourbon, Tieghan's mocktail variation swaps it for apple cider. (via Half Baked Harvest)
Non-Alcoholic Spiced Holiday Sangria
We'll drink sangria at just about any gathering, and we love to make it, too! It's a great option for parties because of how easy it is to set up. This booze-free version makes for a tasty punch that kids (and kids at heart) can equally enjoy.
The Grinch
If The Grinch is a holiday movie that you have on repeat throughout the Christmas season, then this is one holiday mocktail you have to make. The green color comes from matcha powder, which has antioxidants as well as great flavor. It's a win-win.
Semi-Sweet Cranberry Mocktail
This is another mocktail that's great for people who don't like super sweet drinks. Lay out different fruits and garnishes that your guests can add to their glasses, and you can also add some simple syrup to the table if any of your friends have a sweet tooth.
Christmas Morning Sparkling Mocktail
You can't beat an orange and cranberry mix for the holiday season, and this holiday mocktail adds sparkling apple cider for a whole other layer of flavor that we can't get enough of. Rosemary and cranberries make the perfect garnishes, but we wouldn't say no to edible glitter.
Strawberry Fizz
This drink is full of strawberry flavor, from the strawberry drinks to the cubes of real strawberry you can add right into the beverage. If you can't find lychee sparkling water (or don't want to buy two different drinks), swap the strawberry and sparkling water for strawberry soda. Nix the soju to make it fully N/A.
Cranberry + Apple Cider Mocktail
Covering your cranberries with sugar takes your holiday mocktail garnish up a notch. We love that it looks like they're covered in snow! Don't forget to add some sugar (ahem, snow) to your glass, too.
Lime La Croix Mocktail
Orange juice will give your drink that opaque look and (mixed with water and lime juice) a toned-down color. Add a dried grapefruit or orange slice to each glass for a sophisticated garnish.
@mocktailgirlie
Let’s make my Apple Cider Spritz! This is hands down my favorite drink to make around the holidays! It’s a crowd favorite and always goes quick! You have to make this! ✨ #mocktailgirlie #mocktails #mocktailrecipe #holidayrecipe
Apple Cider Spritz
Sparkling apple cider tastes delicious when paired with cranberries, rosemary, and cinnamon. It's a good thing this recipe makes a whole batch, because we will definitely be drinking the whole thing.
@alexis.frost
#ad Rudolph's Holiday Mocktail using Rose's grenadine 🎄 #foundatwalmart #holidaydrinks #holidays #tiktokdrinks
Rudolph's Holiday Mocktail
If you love Shirley Temples, then you'll love Rudolph's Holiday Mocktail. Add orange juice and cranberry juice to your usual mix of grenadine and ginger ale for multiple flavors and a sweet and tart mix that will become a Christmas party staple.
@justine_snacks
#ad Smoked Rosemary Lemon Ginger Mocktail with Pomegranate Garnish featuring @kevitadrinks . Refreshing, delicious – perfect for the holiday season
Smoked Rosemary Lemon Ginger Mocktail
Light your rosemary on fire (trust us) and let it smoke under the glass so that your whole drink is infused with that smoky, herbal taste and smell. It'll engage all your senses and honestly it just looks really cool.
@olivianoceda
another holiday mocktail to add to your list 🫶🏼 words by @Elizabeth #mocktailrecipe #applecidermargarita #sobercurious #damplifestyle #sober
N/A Apple Cider Margarita
Change out your usual sugar rim for cinnamon for a spicy edge to your drinks. It'll set them apart and help you cut down on your sugar intake.
@honey
This drink is as festive as it is tasty. Make this flavorful mocktail at home and earn honey gold at select stores when you shop with Honey!
New Year's Ball Drop Mocktail
We are absolutely obsessed with this cotton candy and edible glitter technique and we will be trying it at all our holiday parties for the foreseeable future.
@shreyacookssss
#ad Use Rose’s Simple Syrup #foundatwalmart to make this delicious holiday mocktail!!
Cranberry Apple Holiday Mocktail
Simple syrup offsets the tart flavor of cranberry juice, but with the sparkling apple cider, the drink doesn't taste too heavy. You can't forget the apples and sugared cranberry garnish!
@thekwendyhome
Let’s make a mocktail 🍹 #mocktails #homecafe #newyearseve #newyears
Fruity Ice Cube Mocktail
Fruity ice cubes (learn how to make 'em here) will take the look of your drinks to the next level while also adding another fun element to the flavor of your drinks. We'll take two, please.
