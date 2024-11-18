24 Edible Gifts You’ll Definitely Wanna Eat Yourself
For your friend who just can’t resist making a charcuterie board for every occasion to your cooking-crazy uncle, we’ve got the coolest edible gifts for 2024 right here. Gift something deliciously unforgettable – from decadent chocolate truffles to zesty spice mixes, these edible gifts bring joy to every bite. Edible gifts are also perfect for those who host you during the holidays and even coworkers! Get ready to spread some cheer with these edible gifts.
The 24 best edible gifts of 2024:
- Cornish Sea Salt Really Garlicky Seasoning
- Graza Olive Oil Variety Pack
- Coop's Original Hot Fudge
- Good Good Assorted No Added Sugar Jam Holiday Box
- Tate's Bake Shop Chocolate Chip Cookies
- Flamingo Estate Spicy Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- Hickory Farms Farmhouse Sausage & Cheese Food Gift Basket
- Brightland The Mini Artist Series
- Bonnie & Pop Chocolate Gift Basket
- Compartés Boozy Chocolate Gift Box
- Copper Cow Coffee Vietnamese Pour Over Coffee Variety Pack
- Blue Diamond Holiday Frosted Brownie Almonds
- Levain Bakery Holiday Cookie Assortment
- Pistachio Lover's Sweet Treat Gift Set
- Fly By Jing Sichuan Starter Gift Set
- Flamingo Estate California Native Mountain Wildflower Honey
- Jade Leaf Traditional Matcha Starter Set
- Jot Chocolate Hazelnut Ultra Coffee Concentrate
- Original Brownie Brittle Family Size Bag
- Kola Goodies Lilly's Maple Chai Box
- Fishwife The Starter Pack
- Hu Grass-Fed Milk Chocolate Sampler Pack
- Custom Message Shortbread Cookies
- Truff Original Black Truffle Hot Sauce
Below, find our top favorite edible gifts for everyone on your list!
Amazon
Graza Olive Oil Variety Pack
Any foodie will instantly recognize Graza's iconic squeezable olive oil bottles. This variety pack includes both their "Drizzle" and "Sizzle" oils that work wonderfully for a wide range of recipes.
Amazon
Coop's Original Hot Fudge
This hot fudge is crafted from super wholesome ingredients: pure chocolate, fresh cream, organic sugar cane, natural cocoa powder, and a touch of sea salt all come together for a heavenly (and very chocolatey) experience. Glob it on top of some ice cream to achieve pure dessert-y bliss.
Amazon
Tate's Bake Shop Chocolate Chip Cookies
These cookies may be light and crispy, but they're decadent as ever. Snag this 4-pack of bags (with 14 cookies each) to totally nail any sweet tooth's gift this year!
Flamingo Estate
Flamingo Estate Spicy Extra Virgin Olive Oil
This luxurious olive oil is infused with Guajillo chiles that bring an undeniable kick to whatever you cook with it.
Amazon
Hickory Farms Farmhouse Sausage & Cheese Food Gift Basket
Because who doesn't love snacking on meat and cheese? This loaded gift basket will keep them munching and satisfied during the in-between moments around the holidays.
Compartés
Compartés Boozy Chocolate Gift Box
This gift box's boozy chocolate flavors range from espresso martini to strawberry champagne. Gift them the entire box or split it up amongst friends for a fun (and alcoholic) stocking stuffer moment!
Fly By Jing
Fly By Jing Sichuan Starter Gift Set
This gift set from Fly By Jing includes four different chili crisps and sauces so your giftee can instantly spice up their dishes. We love using the OG Sichuan Chili Crisp on eggs, noodles, chicken, and more.
Kola Goodies
Kola Goodies Lilly's Maple Chai Box
This adorable book-shaped gift box is packed with a delicious maple chai drink mix for the perfect cozy beverage, which is simply a necessity around the holidays (and wintertime as a whole).
Fishwife
Fishwife The Starter Pack
Fishwife's variety of tinned fish can be used across a wide range of different dishes like sandwiches, wraps, salads, pastas, and more. Gift them this set of 7 tins so they can test out different recipes and find their absolute fave!
Uncommon Goods
Custom Message Shortbread Cookies
Let these sweet treats deliver your holiday wishes for you! You're able to customize the text on each piece of shortbread to bring even more cheer.
