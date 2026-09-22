It's been over a year since Emily Henry published Great Big Beautiful Life in April 2025, and she just gave us the update we've been waiting for: she's publishing a new book and it's coming in 2027!

While on Jenna Bush Hager's podcast Open Book with Jenna podcast, Emily Henry teased her brand new book, and even though she couldn't say much, she did confirm a few things: it's a straightforward romance, it's coming next summer, and it's influenced by The Holiday. Say less!

Here's everything we know about Emily Henry's book 7, Modern Classic, coming April 2027.

What is the newest Emily Henry book? Emily Henry/Instagram Emily Henry's book 7 is called Modern Classic, and it appears to be inspired by old Hollywood. The author was posting a ton of photos from old movies like Roman Holiday, so maybe the book includes a heroine obsessed with old movies?!

When is Emily Henry's Modern Classic coming out? Emily Henry/Instagram EmHen's new book is officially coming April 6, 2027. We are so back!

What is Modern Classic about? Sony Pictures Emily Henry's appearance on the TODAY show comes between the release of the People We Meet on Vacation movie and the Beach Read movie. “Taking a year off was really interesting, because getting back into writing my next book, which should be out next summer, it was really — I was shocked how nervous I felt. I felt so scared to get back into it,” she says. “It is not a holiday book, but it kind of feels a little bit like my take on The Holiday in a very small way," just like Book Lovers was influenced on You've Got Mail. The Penguin Random House site says the book is "a radiant getaway" so between the Roman Holiday and The Holiday callbacks, maybe it includes some kind of trip?

What genre is Emily Henry book 7? Emily Henry/Instagram She also reveals that the new book is “the book that you would write after taking a year off," and that "it might make everyone want to take a year off. The person needed a break and gets a break.” "This is another one that’s a pretty straightforward romantic comedy,” she continues. “My hope is that for my next book after that, I’ll kind of explore something else a little bit. Still keep it romance, but I’m kind of trying to alternate between exploring new territory and just like serving the readers what I think they’ve come to expect.”

In what order should I read Emily Henry's books? Amazon Since Emily Henry's books aren't a true, chronological series, you can read them in any order. But she does include some fun Easter eggs, so I'd still recommend reading them in release order if you're not sure where to start! Beach Read

People We Meet on Vacation

Book Lovers

Happy Place

Funny Story

Great Big Beautiful Life

What is Emily Henry's highest-rated book? Amazon Emily Henry's highest-rated book is Funny Story (2024), which has a 4.4 out of 5 stars on Amazon, with 127,204 reviews. The novel also has a 4.1 out of 5 with 1.4 million ratings on Goodreads.

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This post has been updated.