The Best Entertainment Amazon Prime Day Deals To Upgrade Your At-Home Amusement
We can never let an Amazon Prime Day pass without grabbing some of the best deals out there — whether you're sprucing up your kitchen, filling your closet with fresh finds, or trying a TikTok-viral walking pad. Before the Barbie movie comes to streaming or the new fall movies come out, here are some entertainment deals that make for the perfect Treat Yourself Tuesday (or any day).
TVs
Sony 4K Ultra HD TV A80K Series ($1,498, was $1,748)
Catch up on all your favorite shows with the crystal-clear Dolby Vision HDR on this Smart Google TV.
SAMSUNG OLED 4K S95B Series Quantum HDR Smart TV ($1,450, was $2,198)
Not only is this TV a smart TV, but it also has a built-in Alexa, Dolby Atmos (for the coolest sound ever), and Laser Slim Design. Yes, please.
SAMSUNG Class QLED 4K LS03B Series ($988, was $1,498)
Turn your favorite movie still into a piece of artwork thanks to this framed TV design!
Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV ($720, was $1,050)
The best part about a hands-free TV is that you don't have to fix your popcorn first (then let it get cold), or pause the movie to grab snacks. You can do both at the same time.
Soundbars + Speakers
JBL BAR5.0 5-Channel Multibeam Soundbar with Dolby Atmos ($200, was $400)
Surround sound means you can finally take one step closer to being inside your favorite movies and TV shows. Isn't that what we've all wanted?
New Bose S1 Pro+ Portable Bluetooth Speaker ($499, was $699)
Whether you're blasting the newest album from your favorite artist in your bedroom or you're playing our Summer Playlist on the beach, a good speaker is a must-have.
Tablets
Kindle E-reader ($90, was $140)
Are you getting tired of cluttered shelves? Consider this a one size-fits-all portable library.
Apple 2022 10.9-inch iPad ($530, was $599)
iPads have so many amazing uses for musicians, game lovers, e-book readers, and (of course) Netflix watchers.
Fire 7 Kids Tablet ($55, was $110)
Teach and educate with this Fire tablet. Don't worry — parental controls mean you can set time limits, age filters, and educational goals for your little.
Apple 2021 iPad Mini ($530, was $649)
Even though this tablet is mini, its all-day battery life means you can catch up on all the latest Vanderpump Rules drama in one go (thank goodness).
Sony Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones ($245, was $350)
Listen to your go-to album with these babies, or use the microphone for phone calls and Alexa voice control.
Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) ($140, was $169)
The sweat- and water-resistant nature of these AirPods make them perfect for listening to Barbie the Album while you work out in the morning, and watching the new trailer forHigh School Musical: The Musical: The Seriesin the afternoon.
Accessories
Certified Refurbished Amazon eero Pro 6E mesh Wi-Fi system ($170, $225)
You can't relax with your favorite show unless you have a reliable router, which makes this Amazon option (which is Climate Pledge Friendly, BTW) a great pick. Plus, buy refurbished is really more sustainable than buying brand new!
Fire TV Stick 4K Max ($25, was $55)
Regular TV remotes are *so* 2018. If you're feeling an upgrade, swap yours for this voice remote instead!
