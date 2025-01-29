Carley Fortune’s First Book-To-Screen Adaptation For ‘Every Summer After’ Is Finally On Its Way

I'm a big fan of book-to-screen adaptationsfan, huge, which means I literally can't get enough of all the Emily Henry movie news, The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 updates, and literally any and every set photo I might come across on the internet. And author Carley Fortune gave us QUITE the update when she posted the first photo from the set of her new show, Every Year After (inspired by her hit debut novel Every Summer After). I'm not crying, you are.

Here's everything we know about the Every Year After TV show, based on Carley Fortune's Every Summer After.

Carley Fortune's 'Every Year After' is now filming! View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carley Fortune (@carleyfortune) Every Summer After is getting The Summer I Turned Pretty treatment thanks to a series order from Prime Video! The series will be written by showrunner Leila Gerstein (who created Hart of Dixie) and author Carley Fortune will serve as executive producer. “We are thrilled to bring the beautifully crafted story, Every Summer After, to our global Prime Video customers as Every Year After,” Amazon MGM Studios' head of TV, Vernon Sanders, told Deadline. “Carley Fortune’s wildly successful book is the perfect blend of heartfelt nostalgia and poignant romance. With Leila Gerstein’s vision the audience will go through an exploration of this remarkable narrative in a way that captures its essence and emotional depth.” “Every Summer After holds a very special place in my heart and in the hearts of readers all over the world who deeply connect with Sam and Percy’s love story,” Carley added. “I’m excited to partner with Amazon to take their journey even further—beyond the pages of the book, onto the screen, and into the hearts of audiences across the globe.”

We haven't gotten an official cast list yet but considering the fact Prime Video never fails to give us incredible actors, I'm not worried in the slightest. Popular fan casts include Phoebe Tonkin or Olivia Cooke as Percy, Liam Hemsworth or Alex Pettyfer as Sam, Madelaine Petsch as Delilah, and Scott Eastwood or Lucas Till as Charlie.

Amazon Every Summer Afterwas published in 2022, and if you can't tell from the cover, it has the ultimate beach read vibe (even it takes place on a lake). The book takes place over six summers of the past and one weekend in the present, and follows Percy, who hasn't been home since a single decision left her life in shambles. But when she has to return to Barry's Bay, and to Sam, she can't deny their connection — or that her mistakes are her responsibility.

Are you excited to see the Every Year After TV show? Which stars do you want to see join the cast? Stay tuned for the latest updates on the show, and check out This New England Road Trip Is For Gilmore Girls And The Summer I Turned Pretty Fans if you're already daydreaming about summer.

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.