Here's Your First Look At Michelle Williams' "Unfiltered" New Hulu Show 'Dying For Sex'
Jenny Slate is back on our screens after last summer's It Ends With Us, and she's starring alongside Michelle Williams in FX's series Dying For Sex. What a duo! The new TV show revolves around Molly (Michelle Williams) who gets a life-changing diagnosis and decides to embrace a variety of new experiences — and the "hilarious, sexy and unfiltered" series (according to the trailer description) might just change how you look at life and love.
Here's everything we know about Hulu's new show Dying For Sex, starring Michelle Williams.
What is the plot of Dying For Sex?
Hulu/FX
Molly's (Michelle Williams) life changes forever when she's diagnosed with Stage IV metastatic breast cancer. With her best friend Nikki (Jenny Slate) at her side, Molly decides to leave her husband Steve (Jay Duplass) to explore "the full breadth and complexity of her sexual desires for the first time in her life," according to the show's synopsis. Watch the full trailer here.
Where can I watch Dying For Sex?
All 8 episodes of Dying For Sex premiere on Hulu April 4, 2025. Here's the full episode list:
- Season 1, Episode 1: "Good Value Diet Soda"
- Season 1, Episode 2: "Masturbation is Important"
- Season 1, Episode 3: "Feelings Can Become Amplified"
- Season 1, Episode 4: "Topping is a Sacred Skill"
- Season 1, Episode 5: "My Pet"
- Season 1, Episode 6: "Happy Holidays"
- Season 1, Episode 7: "You're Killing Me, Ernie"
- Season 1, Episode 8: "It's Not That Serious"
Who's in Dying For Sex?
Hulu/FX
The Dying For Sex cast is led by one of our favorite stars from the 90s (hello Dawon's Creek!), but the full cast is amazing. The cast includes:
- Michelle Williams as Molly: a woman who changes her life after a breast cancer diagnosis.
- Jenny Slate as Nikki: Molly's best friend who gives her courage throughout her diagnosis.
- Jay Duplass as Steve: Molly's ex-husband
- David Rasche as Dr. Pankowitz
- Sissy Spacek as Gail
- Rob Delaney as Neighbor Guy
- Esco Jouléy as Sonya
- Kelvin Yu as Noah
Where is Dying for Sex being filmed?
Dying For Sex began filming in New York City in March of 2024.
Is Dying for sex Based on a true story?
Yes, the Dying For Sex show is based on Nikki Boyer's podcast of the same name that tells the story of Molly's journey. Nikki is serving as executive producer on the new TV show. According to the Daily Mail, Molly passed away in 2019.
