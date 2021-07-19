12 Easy Desk-Decor DIYs for Organized Dorm Room Perfection
If you're looking for an inviting workspace to study into the wee hours of the night, you need to create a legit desk situation in your dorm room. With these functional and trendy DIYs, you'll be able to decorate and organize your new study station in one fell swoop. Now go hit the books!
DIY Pegboard Desk Organizer
Say hello to the small space organizer your dorm room needs. If you stack it on the desk, it's a dorm-friendly wall hanging to corral all your notes, photos, school supplies, etc. (via Brit + Co)
DIY Paper Desk Clock
You'll always need a clock. Put this one together and keep track of time as it flies by. (via Maritza Lisa)
DIY Desk Name Plates
Make one as a gift for your new roomie, or make one for your own desk. The decision is yours. (via Aww Sam)
DIY IKEA Desktop Organizer
You can't go wrong with IKEA-based organization systems, especially when they're painted in lovely shades of blue. (via Brit + Co)
DIY Concrete Photo Holder
Wall space may be tight, but with a helping hand you won't lose any note cards. (via Paper & Stitch)
DIY Gold Marbled Pencils
Just in case you're still required to use pencils for a test, these glitzy ones will do the trick. (via Lovely Indeed)
DIY Desk Organizer
Organize all those cords, receipts, and laundry cards in this handy little desk caddy. (via Sugar & Cloth)
DIY Splatter Concrete Bookends
All of your textbooks will take up way too much space if you lay them on your desk. Bookend them and you'll regain some real estate. (via A Beautiful Mess)
DIY Printable Standing Calendar
Keeping track of days, exams, and papers is your top priority now. Make it easy with a giant calendar. (via A Joyful Riot)
DIY Palm Springs Pencil Holder
Your love of all things retro should extend to your workspace. Beyond looking adorable, this hides every bit of clutter. (via A Kailo Chic)
DIY Printable Boss Lady Notebook Covers
With a trip to the library printer, you can re-cover all the low-cost notebooks you bought. #studentlife (via Studio DIY)
DIY Post It Note Holder
This cutie will become your new study buddy BFF in no time. (via Make + Tell)
